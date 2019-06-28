Global Digital OOH Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital OOH Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital OOH market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2024

Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertisement refers to a dynamic communication medium displayed on digital signage. These advertisements are generally installed at airports, railway stations, bus shelters, medical waiting rooms, shopping malls, retail stores, movie theatres, and on major roadways. With the growing internet penetration, advertisers are using virtual screens, projectors, motion graphics and video content for targeting specific demographics. This has led to the expansion of digital and internet-based advertising platforms across the globe. As a result, these ads are increasingly being adopted by manufacturers to promote their products in the market.

In recent years, advancements in technology, such as improved IoT connectivity, near field communication, artificial intelligence (AI), and beacons, have encouraged creativity in the DOOH industry. Advertisers can now focus on developing screens that deliver contextually relevant, intelligent and real-time content. With the development of infrastructure and a growing number of shopping complexes and malls, there has been a rise in the number of people who spend time outdoors.

As a result, companies are focusing on adopting digital OOH as an advertising platform to help them reach a wider audience. Moreover, the popularity of digital billboards has also been on the rise catalysed by their ability to engage audience effectively.

Additionally, the cost of digital advertisements has also declined over the past few years, increasing their affordability across organisations of all sizes.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global digital OOH market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

