Global Digital Out of Home Markets Report 2018-2019 & 2027

The global digital out of home market is accounted to US$ 6,084.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 15,905.7 Mn by 2027.



Out-of-home (OOH) is one of the media of the advertisement but, due to increasing adoption of digitalization, consumers are more inclined towards digital out of home advertising. It can efficiently target customers by location, behavior, day-part, and demographics. These factors are driving use across the globe and driving the market for digital out of home advertisements.



The global digital out of home market is witnessing significant growth with regards to the wide adoption of digital out of home platform across various industries and region. The companies in this digital out of home market are continuously investing in an advertisement in order to attract consumer through innovative ads. Digital out of home is very effective in targeting customers by demographics, location, and behavior.



The global digital out of home market by type has been segmented into billboards, transits, street furniture, and place-based. The transits segment included the ad spaces in railways, airways, and other transportation, whereas the street furniture consists of the infrastructure in close proximities with pedestrians such as phone booths, bus stops, and others. The place-based digital out of home includes the screens placed in shopping malls, stadiums, and other facades with high traffic. Major cities across the globe are rapidly venturing into digital out of home market. However, billboards have the highest market share as it is the most common form of advertising, and most companies prefer advertising through billboards.



A large share of marketers is anticipating the advertisement budgets to rise, where the financial services, automobile, and technology sectors were foreseen to be the most promising ones. The retail sector holds of largest market share in the year 2019. During the recent past, the industry has been witnessed, making significant investments in digital advertisements to increase its online traffic. Furthermore, as the competitive landscape in the retail sector continues to become fierce, the marketers in the advertisement agencies are expected to broaden the offering for these retail brands.



A key trend which will mainly affect the digital out of home market in the coming year is the future potential of programmatic advertisement. Programmatic is the essential digital out of home market trend. It provides innovative automation that is changing the OOH industry. Digital out of home advertising is overtaking traditional OOH due to the rise of programmatic digital OOH, and outdoor ads are transforming from static messaging towards automated, which gives dynamic experience to the customers.



Digital out of home market is dominated by North America region. The regional market growth is influenced by numerous factors such as it is technologically developed and advanced region and has a high standard of living of customers. These factors are expected to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the digital out of home market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Digital Out Of Home Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis



5. Digital Out Of Home Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing demand of Digital Advertising worldwide

5.1.2 Replacement of Traditional Billboards with Digital Billboards is fuelling the market growth

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of improvements in Ad targeting and attribution

5.2.2 Misuse of Technology could hinder the growth of Digital OOH Market

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Huge Opportunity to reach wider audience with use of digital OOH advertising

5.3.2 Digital OOH advertising for Smart Cities

5.4 Future trends

5.4.1 Future Potential of Programmatic Advertisement

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and restraints



6. Digital Out Of Home Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Digital OOH Market Overview

6.2 Global Digital OOH Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Top 5 Players



7. Digital Out Of Home Market - BY Types

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Digital OOH Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Billboards Digital - OOH

7.4 Transit Digital - OOH

7.5 Street Furniture Digital-OOH

7.6 Place - Based Digtal OOH



8. Global Digital OOH Software Market Analysis - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Digital OOH Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Retail

8.5 Consumer Products

8.6 BFSI

8.7 Telecom

8.8 Others



9. Digital Out Of Home Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 Merger and Acquisition

10.3 New Development



11. Digital Out Of Home Market, Key Company Profiles



Ayuda Media Systems

Bell Media, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Fairway Outdoor Advertising

Jcdecaux

Lamar Advertising Company

Lightbox Ooh Video Network

Outfront Media, Inc.

Real Digital Media

Signagelive

