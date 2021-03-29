Global Digital Pathology Market Analysis 2021-2025 by Product (Hardware, Software, Storage Solutions) and Region (North America, European Union, Asia-Pacific)

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Pathology Industry Outlook to 2025 - AI-based Image Analysis Tools and Cloud-based Deployment to Expand the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights key growth opportunities, market revenue forecast, and business models that will play an essential role in the global digital pathology market's growth.

The study segments the market by product (hardware, software, and storage solutions) and region (North America, European Union, and Asia-Pacific). The publisher provides the market forecast and breakdown by region from 2019-2025, capturing developing market trends and regional dynamics vital in increasing market growth.

Other topics covered include:

The largest and emerging digital pathology markets in terms of revenue generation

Strategic analysis of the digital pathology workflow in a clinical setting

The necessity for digital pathology participants to adopt a standard imaging format and adoption challenges

Comprehensive insights on the latest regulatory landscape in the US and EU for digital pathology companies

Growth opportunities centering on using AI in image analysis, innovative business models such as on-demand services, and end-user segments like pharmaceutical contract services

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Digital Pathology Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Digital Pathology Market

Digital Pathology Market Scope of Analysis

Digital Pathology Market Segmentation by Product

Digital Pathology Market Segmentation by Region

Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Pathology Market

Distribution Channels for Digital Pathology Solutions

Growth Drivers for the Digital Pathology Market

Growth Restraints for the Digital Pathology Market

3. Market Forecast and Analysis - Digital Pathology Market

Forecast Assumptions - Digital Pathology Market

Installed Bases Unit Forecast - Digital Pathology Market

Revenue Forecast by Product - Digital Pathology Market

Installed Bases Unit and Revenue Forecast by Product Analysis - Digital Pathology Market

Hardware Segment Revenue Forecast - Digital Pathology Market

Hardware Segment Revenue Forecast Analysis - Digital Pathology Market

Software Segment Revenue Forecast - Digital Pathology Market

Software Segment Revenue Forecast Analysis - Digital Pathology Market

Storage Segment Revenue Forecast - Digital Pathology Market

Storage Segment Revenue Forecast Analysis - Digital Pathology Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America: Digital Pathology Market

Key Growth Metrics for the NA Digital Pathology Market

Market Dynamics - NA Digital Pathology Market

Revenue Forecast by Product - NA Digital Pathology Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product - NA Digital Pathology Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - European Union: Digital Pathology Market

Key Growth Metrics for the EU Digital Pathology Market

Market Dynamics - EU Digital Pathology Market

Revenue Forecast by Product - EU Digital Pathology Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product - EU Digital Pathology Market

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific: Digital Pathology Market

Key Growth Metrics for the APAC Digital Pathology Market

Market Dynamics - APAC Digital Pathology Market

Revenue Forecast by Product - APAC Digital Pathology Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product - APAC Digital Pathology Market

7. Regulatory Landscape Analysis - Digital Pathology Market

Regulatory Landscape - US Digital Pathology Market

Pre-Market Application Requirements for FDA Evaluation of a WSI Device - US Digital Pathology Market

Regulatory Landmarks for End-to-End Solutions - US Digital Pathology Market

Regulatory Landmarks for Image Management and Analysis Solutions - US Digital Pathology Market

FDA-Approved/510(k)-Cleared Products - Digital Pathology Market

Regulatory Landscape - EU Digital Pathology Market

CE-Marked Products - EU Digital Pathology Market

8. Competitive Landscape Analysis - Digital Pathology Market

Competitive Environment - Digital Pathology Market

Key Competitors for the Digital Pathology Market

Revenue Share Estimate - Digital Pathology Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Digital Pathology Market

Business Models Overview - Digital Pathology Market

Solution Adoption Curve by Business Model - Digital Pathology Market

9. Clinical End-user Perspective - Digital Pathology Market

Major Workflow Adoption Challenges - Digital Pathology Market

4 Factors to Consider for Efficient WSI Integration and Improved Workflow - Digital Pathology Market

End-user Route Map for Implementing Solution in a Clinical Setting - Digital Pathology Market

10. Workflow Analysis - Digital Pathology Market

Workflow Mapping - Digital Pathology Market

Importance of AP-LIS and PACS Integration - Digital Pathology Market

DICOM Standard - Digital Pathology Market

Case Study (Inspirata) - Digital Pathology Market

11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Pathology Market

Growth Opportunity Overview - Digital Pathology Market

Growth Opportunity Mapping - Digital Pathology Market

12. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

13. Appendix

Workflow Possibilities in Research Settings - Digital Pathology Market

MSTA Platform Providers - Digital Pathology Market

Industry Analysis by Application - Digital Pathology Market

Value Proposition Measurement in Medical Settings - Digital Pathology Market

Digital Pathology Adoption in a Medical Institute (Case Study) - Digital Pathology Market

14. Growth Opportunities

