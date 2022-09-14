Global Digital PCR Market Analysis Report 2022: A $2.84 Billion Market by 2032 - Opportunities in Extensive Adoption of Genetic Testing, especially in Developing Nations

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Digital PCR Market - A Region and Country Analysis: Focus on Product, Application Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital PCR market is projected to reach $2,847.8 million by 2032 from $441.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.73% during the forecast period 2022-2032

The growth in the global digital PCR market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases globally, the rising awareness of d-PCR-based diagnostic testing, and the significant number of funding for executing research and development.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global digital PCR market is progressing rapidly with a significant increase in research and development (R&D) activities pertaining to a wide range of d-PCR products for disease detection, accentuating their criticality in healthcare. Digital PCR has a critical role in the molecular diagnostics approach, as it ensures the safe and effective application of disease diagnosis. Most players in the global digital PCR market offer products, such as kits and assays, systems, and reagents and consumables.

Increasing investments in R&D for d-PCR molecular diagnostics is one of the major opportunities in the global digital PCR market. Several biotechnology and life sciences companies are working collaboratively on diagnostic test development and using d-PCR as a therapeutic means for applications in several disease indications to enable efficient diagnosis, treatment selection, and treatment monitoring.

Impact of COVID-19

The current global digital PCR market comprises kits and assays, system, and reagents and consumables. The unexpected crisis of the pandemic has surged the demand for essentials and increased the demand for digital PCR products. There was increased demand for digital PCR from biotechnology and life sciences companies.

Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the global d-PCR market size has been low-moderate. Some market players have reported a slight decline in sales. However, some new entrants in the global d-PCR market are expected to witness growth in the market. There is also a decline in revenues mostly due to the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, which comprised complete lockdowns across countries and major cities, thereby interrupting the supply chain.

Several other products have been under development for years that may take longer than 2-4 years for commercialization. The pandemic has played a key role in enhancing the growth prospects of digital PCR-based diagnostics and is expected to indirectly aid in improving the market growth outlook.

Market Segmentation

The global digital PCR market based on the product segment was dominated by kits and assays in 2021. This is due to an increasing number of research institutes involved in carrying out in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests in the field of d-PCR-based diagnosis.

In 2021, oncology dominated the application segment of the global digital PCR market.

The academic and research institutions dominated the end-user segment in the global d-PCR market in 2021, as research laboratories, particularly, are most involved in carrying out research studies focused on identifying and understanding the diagnostic application of digital PCR.

Recent Developments in the Global Digital PCR Market

In March 2022 , Stilla signed an agreement with 12 distributors throughout EMEA. This agreement grants distribution rights to Stilla's full product portfolio, including the six-color naica system.

, Stilla signed an agreement with 12 distributors throughout EMEA. This agreement grants distribution rights to Stilla's full product portfolio, including the six-color naica system. In April 2022 , Stilla and Promega Corporation signed a co-marketing agreement to offer a complete digital PCR workflow solution to provide their end users with optimized workflow for a wide range of applications, including liquid biopsy, sentinel pathogen testing, infectious disease assay, overall cancer research, and drug discovery.

, Stilla and Promega Corporation signed a co-marketing agreement to offer a complete digital PCR workflow solution to provide their end users with optimized workflow for a wide range of applications, including liquid biopsy, sentinel pathogen testing, infectious disease assay, overall cancer research, and drug discovery. In October 2021 , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. acquired Dropworks, Inc., a development stage company focused on developing a digital PCR product. The strategy was to increase and complement the company's life sciences product offerings.

, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. acquired Dropworks, Inc., a development stage company focused on developing a digital PCR product. The strategy was to increase and complement the company's life sciences product offerings. In September 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System, the first fully integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to provide highly accurate and consistent results.

Key Market Players

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Genetron Holdings Limited

JN Medsys

Stilla

Naveris, Inc.

SAGA Diagnostics

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Market Scope

1.2.1 Scope of Work

1.2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Global Digital PCR Market: Research Methodology

2.2 Data Sources

2.3 Market Estimation Model

2.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 d-PCR vs. qPCR

3.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

3.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Global Digital PCR Market

3.4.1 Impact on Research and Clinical Operations

3.4.2 Impact on Market Players

3.4.3 Impact on Market Growth

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

4.1.2 Regulatory Framework in European Union (EU)

4.1.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.1.3.1 Japan

4.1.3.2 China

4.2 Patent Analysis

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Transformations Related to Digital PCR

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Digital PCR among Various Applications

5.2.1.3 Increasing Activities in d-PCR Ecosystem

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost of Droplet Digital PCR

5.2.2.2 Presence of Opaque Regulatory Framework

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Extensive Adoption of Genetic Testing, especially in Developing Nations

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of d-PCR in Chronic Disease Diagnosis

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.1.2 Synergistic Activities

6.1.3 Product Launch and Approval Activities

6.1.4 Expansion, Funding, and Other Activities

6.1.5 Market-Share Analysis

6.1.6 Growth-Share Analysis

6.1.6.1 Growth-Share Analysis (by Company)

6.1.6.2 Growth-Share Analysis (by Application Type)

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

7 Product

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Systems

7.1.1.1 Droplet Digital PCR Systems

7.1.1.2 Chip-Based Digital PCR Systems

7.1.2 Kits and Assays

7.1.2.1 Droplet Digital PCR Systems

7.1.2.2 Chip-Based Digital PCR

7.1.3 Reagents and Consumables

7.1.3.1 Droplet Digital PCR

7.1.3.2 Chip-Based Digital PCR

8 Application Type

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Oncology

8.1.1.1 Solid Tumor

8.1.1.2 Hematological Malignancies

8.1.2 Infectious Diseases

8.1.2.1 Respiratory Infections

8.1.2.2 Gastrointestinal Infections

8.1.2.3 Other Infectious Diseases

8.1.3 Rare Diseases

8.1.3.1 Inherited Trait Type

8.1.3.2 Acquired Trait Type

8.1.4 Reproductive Genetics

8.1.4.1 Prenatal Diseases

8.1.4.2 Postnatal Diseases

8.1.5 Gene Expression

8.1.6 Other Applications

9 End User

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Academic and Research Institutions

9.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics

9.1.3 Diagnostic Centers

9.1.4 Biopharmaceutical Companies

10 Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 U.K.

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

10.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

10.6.1 Middle East

10.6.1.1 K.S.A.

10.6.1.2 Egypt

10.6.1.3 Rest-of-Middle East

10.6.2 Africa

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Role in the Global Digital PCR Market

11.1.3 Key Competitors of the Company

11.1.4 Key Customers of the Company

11.1.5 Synergistic Activities

11.1.6 Business Strategies

11.1.6.1 Product Launch/Approval

11.1.7 Financials

11.1.8 Analyst Perspective

