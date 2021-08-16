Global Digital Power ICs Market Report 2021-2027 - PMBusT Power-Industry Standard to Play an Instrumental Role in the Success of Digital Power ICs

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Power ICs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Power ICs Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Power ICs estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Digital Power Control (DPC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.2% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Power Management (DPM) segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $502.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR



The Digital Power ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$502.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Speeds of Modern Microprocessors Throws the Spotlight on Digital Power Management and Control

Need for Intelligent Energy Management & Improved Efficiency Spurs R&D and Commercial Interest in Digital Power ICs

Multiple Voltage Rails in Networking & Telecom Equipment Make Telecom & Enterprise Networking the Largest Application Areas for Digital Power ICs

Design & Efficiency Challenges of Cellular Base Station Equipment Spurs Adoption of Digital Power Technologies

Integrated Microcontroller Based Design Architectures for Digital Power Management

PoE: A Potential Application Area for Digital Power ICs

Migration to Smart Lighting Drives Opportunities for Digital Power ICs in LED Lighting

PMBusT Power-Industry Standard to Play an Instrumental Role in the Success of Digital Power ICs

Technology Innovations

