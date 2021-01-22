Global Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market Report 2020-2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
Jan 22, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Publishing And Content Streaming - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market to Reach $78.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Publishing and Content Streaming estimated at US$59.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Digital Publishing and Content Streaming market in the U. S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Acrolinx GmbH
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Aptara, Inc.
- Gallery Systems, Inc.
- Genedata AG
- Integra Software Services Pvt., Ltd.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
- Magplus
- Marcoa Media, LLC
- McGraw-Hill
- Molecular Devices, LLC
- PageSuite Ltd.
- Quark Software, Inc.
- GE Digital
- Aquafadas Sasu
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 53
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4x2aa9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
