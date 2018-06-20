Global Digital Rights Management Market Report 2018: Increase Concerns About Data Loss and Theft and Growing Internet Usage

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Digital Rights Management Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Rights Management Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase concerns about data loss and theft and growing internet usage.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Application Type, the market is categorized into Mobile Content, Video on Demand, Mobile Gaming, eBook and Other Applications.
- Depending on Component the market is segregated into Consulting, Software, Integration, Services and Operation & Maintenance.
- By End User the market is categorized into Government, Legal/Law, Music, Media & Entertainment, Printing and Publication, Health Care, Education, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), BFSI, Retail & Consumers, Legal/Law and Other End User.
- Based on Organization Size, the market is categorized into Organization Size into SME and Large Enterprise.
- Depending on Development, the market is segregated into On-Premise and On Cloud.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Digital Rights Management Market, By Application
5 Digital Rights Management Market, By Component
6 Digital Rights Management Market, By End User
7 Digital Rights Management Market, By Organisation Size
8 Digital Rights Management Market, By Deployment Modes
7 Digital Rights Management Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Adobe Systems
- IBM
- Apple Inc
- EMC
- Hewlett-Packard
- Oracle
- Microsoft
- Sony
- Verisign
- Realnetworks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jn4z2c/global_digital?w=5
