Global Digital Signal Processors Market Report 2018 with Profiles of NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Samsung, Fujitsu, Intel and Analog Devices

The digital signal processors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$15.287 billion by 2023 from a market size of US$9.779 billion in 2017.

A digital signal processor is a specialized microprocessor which processes the digital data by mathematical manipulation (performing functions like addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division) to analyze the information contained in them. The parameters which can be manipulated range from temperature, pressure to voice and audio.

Digital signal processor process data in real time, have high data throughput, ensures repeatable, desired and accurate performance and is reprogrammable by software. It is increasingly being used across industry verticals such as communication, military, and aerospace and has various consumer and industrial applications.



It can also be utilized for audio signal processing, speech processing, seismology, and radar applications among others. Increased usage of digital signal processing in consumer electronics and growth of these processors in wireless infrastructure sector are some of the factors driving the market growth.



However, few limitations such as high consumption of power, reduced frequency range for operations, and need for analog to digital and digital to analog converters for these processors act as an impediment to the market growth. Europe, APAC regions will drive the digital signal processing market over the forecasted period.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Samsung, Fujitsu, Intel Corporationn and Analog Devices, Inc. among others.



Segmentation:



By Number of Cores:

Single-core

Multi-core

By Type:

DSP Multiprocessors on a die

32-bit Floating Point

16-bit Fixed Point

By End-User Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Companies Mentioned



NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

SAMSUNG

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

LSI Logic Corporation

MIPS

