Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2018-2023 - Major Vendors are EFI, SPGPrints, Seiko Epson, Kornit Digital & Mimaki Engineering

The "Digital Textile Printing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital textile printing market is projected to reach revenues of around $53 billion by 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.
The new emerging trend of functionalizing of textiles will transform the global digital textile printing market. The industry is witnessing the advancement of materials due to rapidly changing trends, technology breakthroughs, and expansion of applications. The extensive use of digital printers is resulting in the development of functionalizing textile in the global market.
The introduction of functionalizing textiles used in swimming can resist frequent contact chlorine and water and exposure to sun by enhancing its color fastness. Some of the popular functionalizing textiles introduced in the global market include flame retardants, color change monitoring properties, uv-rays absorption, infrared rays absorption, germicide properties, dirt repellent properties, optical whitening agents, wrinkle resistance, and controlled release of encapsulated substance such as drugs.
Additionally, the introduction of eco-friendly inkjet technology will result in the evolution of the global market over the next few years.
The top companies in the European market are investing in the procurement of equipment for inkjet printers to meet the growing demand for inventive garments and textiles in the region. The development of high-fashion trends in the UK and the Netherlands will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors in the European market.
The integration of digital printing will result in top quality fashion and textiles products in the EU manufacture clothes, cellulosic fibers, home, and technical textiles across various sectors. Also, the evolving business models and development of industrial-related textile printing solutions will revolutionize the European market during the forecast period.
Key Countries Profiled
- Italy
- Germany
- Turkey
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- US
- Canada
- Brazil
- UAE
Key Vendor Analysis
The global digital textile printing market is consolidated, and new players are entering the market to leverage on the lucrative opportunities available for business development. The leading vendors in the market are focusing on integrating a test laboratory, innovation centers, developing factories for prototyping, volume-producing large industrial and commercial printing systems, and capacity expansion to sustain the competition.
The prominent companies especially in the US and Japan are consolidating their business and expanding production capacities through strategic M&As. The introduction of integrated printing processes into value chains will help players occupy a larger market share and gain new consumer in the global digital textile printing market. The top companies are competing on the basis of low-cost production ability, supply capacities, compatibility, reliability, quality, price, and market recognition.
The major vendors in the market are:
- EFI
- SPGPrints
- Seiko Epson
- Kornit Digital
- Mimaki Engineering
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Applications
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Ink Type
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 State of The Global Textile Industry
8.1.1 Trends in the Textile Industry
8.2 Global Home Textile Industry
8.3 Global Fiber Market
8.4 Business Model
8.5 Digital Textile Printing Technology Adoption LifeCycle
8.5.1 Performance Indicators in the Digital Textile Printing Market
8.5.2 Customer Profiles
8.5.3 Case for Digital Textile Printing
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Growth Enablers
9.1.1 Evolution of See-now, Buy-now, and Fast Fashion Strategies
9.1.2 Personalization Opportunities for Masses
9.1.3 Limitless Creative Possibilities
9.1.4 Sustainability, a Standard with Digital Printing
9.1.5 Higher ROIs from Digital Printing
9.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
9.2 Market Growth Restraints
9.2.1 High Costs
9.2.2 Unavailability of Universally Applicable Inks
9.2.3 Gap in Education
9.2.4 Quality Control Issues
9.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
9.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.3.1 OEMs Gearing for Growth
9.3.2 Proliferation of Advanced Inks
9.3.3 Growth in Single Pass Technology Installations
9.3.4 High Innovation in Speeds
9.3.5 Functionalizing of Textiles
9.3.6 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Global Digital Textile Printing Market
10.1 Market Size and Forecast (By Revenue)
10.2 Market Size and Forecast (By Volume)
11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.1.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Market By INK Type
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Sublimation/disperse DYE ink
12.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Reactive Dye Ink
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Acid Dye Ink
12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.5 pigment ink
12.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
13 Market By Application
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Fashion Textiles
13.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Home Textiles
13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Industrial Textiles
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
14 Market By Geography
14.1 Market Overview
15 Europe: Digital Textile Printing Market
15.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.2 Key Countries
15.3 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast
15.5 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
15.6 Key Market Trend, Enabler, and Restraint
16 APAC: Digital Textile Printing Market
16.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.2 Key Countries
16.3 China: Market Size & Forecast
16.4 India: Market Size & Forecast
16.5 Indonesia: Market Size & Forecast
16.6 Key Market Trend, Enabler, and Restraint
17 North America: Digital Textile Printing Market
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.2 Key Countries
17.3 US: Market Size & Forecast
17.4 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Key Market Trend, Enabler, and Restraint
18 RoW: Digital Textile Printing Market
18.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.2 Key Countries
18.3 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
18.4 UAE: Market Size & Forecast
18.5 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
18.6 Key Market Trend, Enabler, and Restraint
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Market Overview
19.1.1 Marketing
20 Market Vendor Analysis
20.1 Market Ranking Analysis
20.2 Printer Classification
21 Key Company Profiles
22 Other Prominent Vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Mutoh
- TrendVision Technology
- Shanghai INKWIN Inkjet Technology
- Sun Chemical Corporation
- Sensient Technologies
- Sawgrass Technologies
- MS Printing Solutions
- Marabu
- Huntsman International
- Dystar Group
- Durst Phototechnik
- ColorJet
- Mimaki Engineering
- Kornit Digital
- SPGPrints
- EFI
- Konica Minolta
- Seiko Epson
- DuPont
