Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2018-2023 - Major Vendors are EFI, SPGPrints, Seiko Epson, Kornit Digital & Mimaki Engineering

The global digital textile printing market is projected to reach revenues of around $53 billion by 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

The new emerging trend of functionalizing of textiles will transform the global digital textile printing market. The industry is witnessing the advancement of materials due to rapidly changing trends, technology breakthroughs, and expansion of applications. The extensive use of digital printers is resulting in the development of functionalizing textile in the global market.

The introduction of functionalizing textiles used in swimming can resist frequent contact chlorine and water and exposure to sun by enhancing its color fastness. Some of the popular functionalizing textiles introduced in the global market include flame retardants, color change monitoring properties, uv-rays absorption, infrared rays absorption, germicide properties, dirt repellent properties, optical whitening agents, wrinkle resistance, and controlled release of encapsulated substance such as drugs.

Additionally, the introduction of eco-friendly inkjet technology will result in the evolution of the global market over the next few years.

The top companies in the European market are investing in the procurement of equipment for inkjet printers to meet the growing demand for inventive garments and textiles in the region. The development of high-fashion trends in the UK and the Netherlands will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors in the European market.

The integration of digital printing will result in top quality fashion and textiles products in the EU manufacture clothes, cellulosic fibers, home, and technical textiles across various sectors. Also, the evolving business models and development of industrial-related textile printing solutions will revolutionize the European market during the forecast period.



Key Countries Profiled

Italy

Germany

Turkey

China

India

Indonesia

US

Canada

Brazil

UAE

Key Vendor Analysis



The global digital textile printing market is consolidated, and new players are entering the market to leverage on the lucrative opportunities available for business development. The leading vendors in the market are focusing on integrating a test laboratory, innovation centers, developing factories for prototyping, volume-producing large industrial and commercial printing systems, and capacity expansion to sustain the competition.



The prominent companies especially in the US and Japan are consolidating their business and expanding production capacities through strategic M&As. The introduction of integrated printing processes into value chains will help players occupy a larger market share and gain new consumer in the global digital textile printing market. The top companies are competing on the basis of low-cost production ability, supply capacities, compatibility, reliability, quality, price, and market recognition.



The major vendors in the market are:

EFI

SPGPrints

Seiko Epson

Kornit Digital

Mimaki Engineering

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Applications

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Ink Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 State of The Global Textile Industry

8.1.1 Trends in the Textile Industry

8.2 Global Home Textile Industry

8.3 Global Fiber Market

8.4 Business Model

8.5 Digital Textile Printing Technology Adoption LifeCycle

8.5.1 Performance Indicators in the Digital Textile Printing Market

8.5.2 Customer Profiles

8.5.3 Case for Digital Textile Printing



9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Growth Enablers

9.1.1 Evolution of See-now, Buy-now, and Fast Fashion Strategies

9.1.2 Personalization Opportunities for Masses

9.1.3 Limitless Creative Possibilities

9.1.4 Sustainability, a Standard with Digital Printing

9.1.5 Higher ROIs from Digital Printing

9.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers

9.2 Market Growth Restraints

9.2.1 High Costs

9.2.2 Unavailability of Universally Applicable Inks

9.2.3 Gap in Education

9.2.4 Quality Control Issues

9.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints

9.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.3.1 OEMs Gearing for Growth

9.3.2 Proliferation of Advanced Inks

9.3.3 Growth in Single Pass Technology Installations

9.3.4 High Innovation in Speeds

9.3.5 Functionalizing of Textiles

9.3.6 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Global Digital Textile Printing Market

10.1 Market Size and Forecast (By Revenue)

10.2 Market Size and Forecast (By Volume)



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.1.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Market By INK Type

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Sublimation/disperse DYE ink

12.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Reactive Dye Ink

12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Acid Dye Ink

12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.5 pigment ink

12.5.1 Market Size & Forecast



13 Market By Application

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Fashion Textiles

13.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Home Textiles

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Industrial Textiles

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast



14 Market By Geography

14.1 Market Overview



15 Europe: Digital Textile Printing Market

15.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.2 Key Countries

15.3 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

15.6 Key Market Trend, Enabler, and Restraint



16 APAC: Digital Textile Printing Market

16.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.2 Key Countries

16.3 China: Market Size & Forecast

16.4 India: Market Size & Forecast

16.5 Indonesia: Market Size & Forecast

16.6 Key Market Trend, Enabler, and Restraint



17 North America: Digital Textile Printing Market

17.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Key Countries

17.3 US: Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Key Market Trend, Enabler, and Restraint



18 RoW: Digital Textile Printing Market

18.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.2 Key Countries

18.3 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

18.4 UAE: Market Size & Forecast

18.5 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

18.6 Key Market Trend, Enabler, and Restraint



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Market Overview

19.1.1 Marketing



20 Market Vendor Analysis

20.1 Market Ranking Analysis

20.2 Printer Classification



21 Key Company Profiles



22 Other Prominent Vendors



Companies Mentioned



Mutoh

TrendVision Technology

Shanghai INKWIN Inkjet Technology

Sun Chemical Corporation

Sensient Technologies

Sawgrass Technologies

MS Printing Solutions

Marabu

Huntsman International

Dystar Group

Durst Phototechnik

ColorJet

Mimaki Engineering

Kornit Digital

SPGPrints

EFI

Konica Minolta

Seiko Epson

DuPont

