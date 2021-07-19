Global Digital Therapeutics Markets 2021-2027 - Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market
Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Therapeutics estimated at US$347.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Preventive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.7% CAGR to reach US$421.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Treatment/Care segment is readjusted to a revised 25.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 71% share of the global Digital Therapeutics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Digital Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$103.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$282.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.6% and 21.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$282.8 Million by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Digital Therapeutics: An Introduction
- Outlook
- Leading Markets
- Factors Impeding Growth
- Digital Therapeutics Continue to Attract Venture Capital Investments
- Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market
- Select Digital Therapeutics Startups
- Digital Health Unicorn Startups
- Pipeline Products Drive Growth Prospects
- A Snapshot of Select DTx Pipeline Products
- Pharma Majors Foray into Uncharted Territory
- Pharmaceutical Companies Team Up with Payers to Seek Reimbursement
- Growing Focus on Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth Opportunities
- Overcoming the Stigma of Mental Health through Digital Therapeutics
- Global Number of People Suffering from Mental Disorders (In Million)
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth
- Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
- Digital Therapeutics in Oncology
- Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth
- Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health Conditions: A Vital Growth Driver
- World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Preventive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Preventive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Treatment/Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Treatment/Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for B2C by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for B2C by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for B2B by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for B2B by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 56
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4e0z3a
