Global Digital Transaction Management Market Report with Focus on Blockchain 2022: DTM Brings Transformation and Innovation to Business

Digital transformation is a major executive initiative in most industries. The priority is to leverage the changes and opportunities of digital technologies and their impact across society to implement a profound and accelerating transformation of business processes. DTM is a category of cloud services designed to digitally manage document-based transactions. It facilitates transactions that involve people, documents and data to facilitate convenient and secure processes. DTM focuses on the digital execution of business transactions resulting from the digitization of business processes.
The market is seeing an increase in the use of digital platforms in business to minimize the amount of paperwork. The impact of this factor increases profitability and revenue for business. Furthermore, this also enables organizations to increase their customer base.
In the report, the global market for digital transaction management, including blockchain, has been segmented based on segment, organization size, technology, application, industry and geography.
By geography, the digital transaction management, including blockchain, market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World). The growing focus on streamlining business operations is among the key factors driving demand for the market for digital transaction management, including the blockchain, in this particular region. Further, the growing digitalization of industrial sectors has increased the demand for DTM solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.
The report contains:
- A detailed analysis of the technologies used in DTM, including blockchain.
- Current and future market projections for DTM, including blockchain by region.
- Current and potential applications for DTM, including blockchain
- Current and future market projections for DTM, including blockchain by industry.
- Profiles of current industry players in electronic signatures, workflow management, identity, authentication and workflow management.
- A review of the economic/market opportunities for current industry participants and new entrants.
The Report Includes
- An up-to-date review of the global markets for digital transaction management (DTM) including blockchain marketplace
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global DTM/blockchain market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, technology, size of enterprise, application, end-use industry, and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future demand for DTM/blockchain for solutions and services
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, or other advantages
- Regional and country specific data and analysis for DTM/blockchain solutions for the U. S. , Canada, Mexico, Germany, U. K. , France, Japan, China, Australia, and Singapore
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, new product launches/DTM solutions, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
- Latest information on key M&A deals, partnerships and collaborations, product launches, and other expansion strategies in the market for DTM/blockchain
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Adobe Inc. , Dropbox Inc. , IBM Corp. , Microsoft, Open Text Corp. , and Wolters Kluwer N. V.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Definition of Digital Transaction Management
- Benefits of Digital Transaction Management
- Integration of Blockchain in Digital Transaction Management
- DTM Brings Transformation and Innovation to Business
- Digital Customer
- Digital Enterprise
- Cloud Technology
- Cost Savings
- Digital Records
- Speed and Data
- Standards
- Blockchain Technology Background
- Market Overview
- Contribution of Different Technologies to DTM
- Digital Transformation
- Cloud Computing
- Blockchain
- Finance
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Dynamics
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Degree of Competition
- Impact of Covid-19 on the DTM/Blockchain Market
- Future of the Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Segment
- Solutions
- Services
- Main Types of Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Size of Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
- Smart Contracts
- Improvement in Effectiveness of Supply Chains
- Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Mode of Deployment
- Blockchain
- Security
- Importance of Blockchain Technology in Digital Transactions
- Subscriptions
- On-Premises
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Identity and Authentication Management
- Authentication
- Identity Management
- Workflow Management
- E-Signature
- Public Key Infrastructure
- Timestamps
- Privacy
- Distributed Consensus
- Security
- Digital Asset Management
- Steps
- Blockchain
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use Industry
- Banking, Financial Services and Industry
- Government
- Retail and E-Commerce
- It and Telecom
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Top Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Product Launches and Developments
- Key Acquisitions and Expansions
- Key Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Adobe
- Airslate
- Contractbook
- Docusign
- Dropbox
- IBM
- Kofax
- Microsoft
- Mitratech
- Namirial S.P.A.
- Nintex Global
- Onespan
- Open Text
- Okta
- Pandadoc
- Signix
- Signaturely
- Signeasy
- Topaz Systems
- Wolters Kluwer N.V.
- Zorrosign
