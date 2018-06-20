Global Digital Transformation Market 2018-2025 - Key Players are Microsoft, Oracle, Accenture, and Google

Global digital transformation market is expected to grow from US$ 445.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 2,279.4 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.3% between 2018 and 2025.

Digital transformation is the change associated with the application of the digital technology in all the aspects of the human society. This enables new types of innovations and creativity in specific domains rather than simply enhancing and supporting traditional methods.

Digital transformation solutions helping the companies to reach out to large masses is one of the major factor that will drive the growth of the market. Also, constantly evolving customer experiences encourage the companies to adopt digital solutions. However, issues related to the security and privacy affects the adoption of the digital solutions by major industry verticals.

Moreover, factors such as Space for implementation across SMEs provides significant opportunity to the players in the value chain, and Increasing adoption of digital solutions by different industry verticals offers huge scope to the market to expand is expected to generate remarkable opportunities to the industry players in the future.

Currently, digital transformation is being highly adopted by different industry verticals in all the regions. Especially, in North America, the adoption or shifting of the industry verticals towards digital transformation is very high as compared to every other region.

North America is one of the prominent regions in digital transformation market which will contribute highest revenue globally most of the companies in the region have already shifted to the digital transformation for competing effectively in the global market. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in industrialization and technological advancement will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for digital transformation market.

The APAC region is further expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key players of digital transformation market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture, and Google Inc., among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study



2. Key Takeaways

2.1 North America Holds The Largest Market Share In Digital Transformation Market In 2017

2.2 On-Premise Is The Leading Segment In Deployment Type In 2017



3. Digital Transformation Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Digital Transformation Market - By Components

3.2.2 Global Digital Transformation Market - By Deployment Type

3.2.3 Global Digital Transformation Market - By End-User

3.2.4 Global Digital Transformation Market - By Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Digital Transformation Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Digital Transformation Solutions Enabling Companies To Reach Large Masses Will Act As A Major Factor Driving The Growth Of The Market

4.1.2 Constantly Evolving Customer Experiences Encouraging Enterprises To Adopt Digital Solutions

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Issues Related To Security And Privacy Affecting Adoption Of Digital Solutions

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Space For Implementation Across SMEs Provides Significant Opportunity To The Players In The Value Chain

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption Of Digital Solutions By Different Industry Verticals Offers Huge Scope To The Market To Expand

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Advent Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Across Industries

4.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



5. Digital Transformation Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Digital Transformation Market - Global Market Overview

5.2 Digital Transformation Market - Global Market And Forecast To 2025



6. Digital Transformation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - Components

6.1 Overview

6.2 Components Market Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Solutions

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Solutions Market Forecasts And Analysis

6.3.2.1 Mobility

6.3.2.2 Big Data & Analytics

6.3.2.3 Artificial Intelligence

6.3.2.4 IOT

6.3.2.5 Others

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Services Market Forecasts And Analysis

6.4.2.1 Professional Services

6.4.2.2 Managed Services



7. Digital Transformation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - Deployment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Deployment Type Market Forecasts And Analysis

7.3 Cloud Market

7.4 On-Premise Market



8. Digital Transformation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 End-User Market Forecasts And Analysis

8.3 BFSI Market

8.4 Healthcare Market

8.5 Education Market

8.6 Retail Market

8.7 It & Telecom Market

8.8 Logistics & Transportation Market

8.9 Manufacturing Market

8.10 Others Market



9. Global Digital Transformation - Geographical Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3 New Development



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning



12. Global Digital Transformation Market- Key Company Profiles



IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini SE

Adobe Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

Dell Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

