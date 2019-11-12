Global Digital Transformation Market in Oil & Gas Industry Report 2019-2024: Focus on LTE, 5G, AI, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Edge Computing and IoT

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation in Oil & Gas Industry by LTE, 5G, AI, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Edge Computing and IoT 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates digital transformation in Oil & Gas with qualitative and quantitative analysis focused on market opportunities for infrastructure and service providers offering solutions in key technology areas including AI, LTE and 5G, edge computing and cloud services, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions.



The report provides forecasts in each of these areas for the period 2019 to 2024. IIoT areas covered include connectivity, devices, sensors, software, data storage, and analytics. It also addresses market opportunities for the digital transformation of privacy and security in the oil & gas industry.

A multi-trillion dollar global industry, the oil & gas industry has been growing lately largely through M&A such as Occidental's $57 billion acquisition of Anadarko.



However, operational efficiencies are extremely important in such as capital intensive industry that is also so commodity price dependent. Accordingly, the oil & gas industry digital transformation is critically important to the bottom line. Certain key technologies will be particularly important including artificial intelligence, broadband wireless, cloud computing and various Internet of Things technologies.



While most emphasis is on fossil fuels, the industry is also looking for strategic investments in renewal energy sources, which will drive digital transformation in many greenfield business operations areas. A major emphasis on energy independence in the United States is also facilitating the need for global energy companies focused on serving the US market to improve their overall capabilities beyond extraction with a view towards lifecycle efficiency and effectiveness improvements.



This transformation is occurring simultaneously with major ICT investments from both service providers and electronics companies expand their solutions targeted for specific industry verticals and use cases such as oil & gas industry safety, security, and regulation compliance.



In support of these efforts, the number, type, and purpose of connected devices is rapidly expanding as wireless applications, IoT, and data analytics solutions evolve beyond the current state of limited applications, many of which remain isolated and purpose-built for a given use case, industry vertical, and company.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Overview

2.1 Oil & Gas Industry

2.2 Key Digital Transformation Technologies

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence

2.2.2 Broadband Wireless

2.2.3 Cybersecurity

2.2.4 Data Analytics

2.2.5 Edge Computing

2.2.6 Internet of Things



3.0 Select Oil & Gas Companies

3.1 Saudi Aramco

3.2 Gazprom

3.3 National Iranian Oil Co.

3.4 ExxonMobil

3.5 PetroChina

3.6 British Petroleum

3.7 Royal Dutch Shell

3.8 Pemex

3.9 Chevron

3.10 Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

3.11 Conoco Phillips

3.12 Petrobras



4.0 AI, Broadband Wireless, and IoT in Oil & Gas Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 LTE and 5G in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.1.1 Global LTE and 5G in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.1.2 North America LTE and 5G in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.1.3 Europe LTE and 5G in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.1.4 Asia Pacific LTE and 5G in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.1.5 Latin America LTE and 5G in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa LTE and 5G in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.2 AI in Big Data and IoT in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.2.1 Global AI Big Data and IoT Market in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.2.2 Global AI Big Data and IoT in Oil & Gas by Process 2019 - 2024

4.2.3 North America AI Big Data and IoT in Oil & Gas 2019 - 2024

4.2.4 Asia Pacific AI Big Data and IoT in Oil & Gas 2019 - 2024

4.2.4.1 China AI Big Data and IoT in Oil & Gas 2019 - 2024

4.2.4.2 South Korea AI Big Data and IoT in Oil & Gas 2019 - 2024

4.2.4.3 Taiwan AI Big Data and IoT in Oil & Gas 2019 - 2024

4.2.5 Europe AI in Big Data and IoT in Oil & Gas 2019 - 2024

4.2.6 Middle East and Africa AI in Big Data and IoT in Oil & Gas 2019 - 2024

4.2.7 Latin America AI in Big Data and IoT in Oil & Gas 2019 - 2024

4.3 Industrial IoT in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.3.1 Global Industrial IoT in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.3.2 Industrial IoT Connectivity in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.3.3 Industrial IoT Connected Devices in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.3.4 Industrial IoT Sensors in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.3.5 Industrial IoT Hardware in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.3.6 Industrial IoT Software in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.3.7 Industrial IoT Data Storage in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.3.8 Industrial IoT Data Analytics in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.3.9 Industrial IoT Cloud-Based Services in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.3.10 Industrial IoT Management and Consulting Services in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024

4.3.11 Industrial IoT Cybersecurity Solutions in Oil & Gas Industry 2019 - 2024



5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

5.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.2 Broadband Wireless

5.3 Cybersecurity

5.4 Data Analytics

5.5 Edge Computing

5.6 Internet of Things



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6ct4s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

