Global Digital Trust and Safety Market Report 2022: Content Moderation Strategies are Important Across all Online Customer Engagements

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Trust and Safety Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study explores content moderation techniques and tools and considers growth opportunities in the space. It also provides profiles of leading trust and safety service providers.

The explosion of the internet and mobile devices led to the emergence of online platforms that allow users to share content for others to view. Social media platforms make sharing content with global audiences easy and react buttons, comments sections, and message boards enable users to interact and share their opinions, feedback, and criticisms. Social media platforms, media, gaming, dating apps, eCommerce, streaming services, and company websites all want as much user interaction as possible, causing a surge in the creation and consumption of user-generated content.



User-generated content attracts more traffic to a business's website, which increases customer engagement and improves search engine rankings. However, failure to moderate online content effectively can expose a brand to the risk and impact the business's bottom line.



Digital platforms and websites include massive amounts of unverified information; publishing/sharing this information can lead to the spread of misinformation. A constant threat exists that users will scam audiences or upload inappropriate or disturbing content (e.g., child pornography, recruitment for terrorist groups, hate speech, racist or homophobic content, illegal drug sales, and persecution of minority groups).

The prompt review and deletion of inappropriate content and misinformation can harm society, people, and businesses at large. Brand reputation, customer relationships, and profitability are being negatively impacted by the rise in cybersecurity attacks, data breaches, illegal data collection, fraud, unauthorized transactions, fraudulent advertisements, and copyright infringement.



Considering these repercussions, the onus of monitoring and moderating content lies on organizations that host the content or on the platform owners. Protecting organizations and customers through strategic and comprehensive digital trust and safety solutions are imperative.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Trust and Safety Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Trust and Safety, a Growing Business Imperative in the Digital Era

Significant Components of Digital Trust and Safety

Shaping Customer Experience Management Through Effective Digital Trust and Safety Practice

Evolution of Content Moderation Services

Types of Content Moderation

Content Moderation Services Use Cases

Content Moderation Techniques and Tools

Humans Still Vital to Content Moderation Processes

Strategic Mix of Manual and Automated Content Moderation

Approaches to Content Moderation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Opportunities in the Digital Economy Industries

Metaverse Unlocks New Opportunities for Content Moderation

Considerations for End-user Organizations

Considerations for Service Providers

Digital Trust and Safety Services Market Opportunities

3. Trust and Safety Service Provider Profiles

Trust and Safety Service Provider Profiles

Concentrix

Genpact

Hexaware

Majorel

TaskUs

Teleperformance

Webhelp

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Customizable and Automated Content Moderation Solutions

Content Moderator Wellness and Training Programs

Security and Data Privacy Regulations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgpczs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets