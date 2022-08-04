Global Digital Trust and Safety Market Report 2022: Content Moderation Strategies are Important Across all Online Customer Engagements

Aug 04, 2022, 14:15 ET
This study explores content moderation techniques and tools and considers growth opportunities in the space. It also provides profiles of leading trust and safety service providers.
The explosion of the internet and mobile devices led to the emergence of online platforms that allow users to share content for others to view. Social media platforms make sharing content with global audiences easy and react buttons, comments sections, and message boards enable users to interact and share their opinions, feedback, and criticisms. Social media platforms, media, gaming, dating apps, eCommerce, streaming services, and company websites all want as much user interaction as possible, causing a surge in the creation and consumption of user-generated content.
User-generated content attracts more traffic to a business's website, which increases customer engagement and improves search engine rankings. However, failure to moderate online content effectively can expose a brand to the risk and impact the business's bottom line.
Digital platforms and websites include massive amounts of unverified information; publishing/sharing this information can lead to the spread of misinformation. A constant threat exists that users will scam audiences or upload inappropriate or disturbing content (e.g., child pornography, recruitment for terrorist groups, hate speech, racist or homophobic content, illegal drug sales, and persecution of minority groups).
The prompt review and deletion of inappropriate content and misinformation can harm society, people, and businesses at large. Brand reputation, customer relationships, and profitability are being negatively impacted by the rise in cybersecurity attacks, data breaches, illegal data collection, fraud, unauthorized transactions, fraudulent advertisements, and copyright infringement.
Considering these repercussions, the onus of monitoring and moderating content lies on organizations that host the content or on the platform owners. Protecting organizations and customers through strategic and comprehensive digital trust and safety solutions are imperative.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Trust and Safety Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Trust and Safety, a Growing Business Imperative in the Digital Era
- Significant Components of Digital Trust and Safety
- Shaping Customer Experience Management Through Effective Digital Trust and Safety Practice
- Evolution of Content Moderation Services
- Types of Content Moderation
- Content Moderation Services Use Cases
- Content Moderation Techniques and Tools
- Humans Still Vital to Content Moderation Processes
- Strategic Mix of Manual and Automated Content Moderation
- Approaches to Content Moderation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Opportunities in the Digital Economy Industries
- Metaverse Unlocks New Opportunities for Content Moderation
- Considerations for End-user Organizations
- Considerations for Service Providers
- Digital Trust and Safety Services Market Opportunities
3. Trust and Safety Service Provider Profiles
- Trust and Safety Service Provider Profiles
- Concentrix
- Genpact
- Hexaware
- Majorel
- TaskUs
- Teleperformance
- Webhelp
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Customizable and Automated Content Moderation Solutions
- Content Moderator Wellness and Training Programs
- Security and Data Privacy Regulations
