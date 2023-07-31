Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market to Reach 1 Billion Number of Households by 2030

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Video Recorders (DVRs): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the global market for digital video recorders (DVRs), estimating it to be 444 million number of households in 2022 and projecting it to reach 1 billion number of households by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the period of 2022-2030.

The report provides insights into the regional market analysis of DVRs, with the U.S. market estimated to be 129.9 million number of households in 2022. China, the second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of 181.7 million number of households by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.8% during the period of 2022-2030.

Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, expected to grow at rates of 9.2% and 8.8% respectively over the period of 2022-2030. Germany in Europe is forecasted to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.8%.

The report features profiles of key players in the DVRs market, including Arris Group Inc., AT&T Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Channel Master, Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corporation, Cox Communications Inc., DISH Network Corporation, Humax Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Nagravision Sa, Nokia Networks, Panasonic Corp., Technicolor SA, TiVo Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

The report discusses various market trends and drivers that impact the DVRs market, including the digitization of television broadcasting, government regulations on digitization, the leverage of DTH and cable TV domains, the increasing number of broadcast channels, the boost from HDTV penetration, the growth of multi-room DVRs, the mainstream adoption of networked DVRs (nDVRs), the demand for OTA DVRs due to cord-cutting, the emergence of cloud DVR platforms, prevailing macroeconomic trends, and the threat of online streaming (VOD) to DVRs.

The market analysis of digital video recorders (DVRs) is presented through a series of tables. These tables cover different aspects of the market, including the recent past, current, and future analysis. They focus on various geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The tables provide independent analysis of annual sales in thousand numbers of households for specific years, ranging from 2014 through 2030. They also offer insights into the percentage breakdown of value sales for different geographic regions over a 16-year perspective, including the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. These tables provide a comprehensive overview of the digital video recorders market, showcasing sales trends and market performance across different regions and time periods.

