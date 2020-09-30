Global Digital Workplace Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Citrix, Cognizant & Compucom Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Workplace - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Workplace market accounted for $ 16.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $67.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Reduction in Opex and availability of new technologies and tools are the major factors driving market growth. However, lack of training and education among the workforce is restraining market growth.



Digital workplace assists employees work efficiently without compromising the ongoing activities providing an employee-friendly environment with an excellent work-life balance. It brings value-added descriptiveness in the association. This ecosystem incorporates laptops and computers, smartphones, mobile devices, and collaboration applications and virtual assistant technology. There are various software, solutions, and tools available, which make the working environment easy, convenient, and flexible to work for the employees.



Based on component, the services segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its benefits which include improved utilization of resources that leads to improved security. They are widely adopted by large organizations. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of small enterprises/startups, medium and large enterprises. In order to secure the Internet of Things (IoT) gateway communications, technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are widely adopted in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Workplace Market include Accenture, ATOS, Capgemini, Citrix, Cognizant, Compucom, Computacenter, DXC Technology, Getronics, HCL, IBM, NTT Data, Stefanini, TCS, Unisys and Wipro.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Digital Workplace Market, By Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud

5.3 On-premise



6 Global Digital Workplace Market, By Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



7 Global Digital Workplace Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Enterprise Mobility and Management

7.2.2 Unified Communication and Collaboration

7.2.3 Unified Endpoint Management

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Managed Services

7.3.1.1 Enterprise Mobility Management Services

7.3.1.2 Unified Communications as A Service

7.3.1.3 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Services

7.3.2 Professional Services

7.3.2.1 Consulting Services

7.3.2.2 Integration and Implementation Services

7.3.2.3 Training Support and Maintenance



8 Global Digital Workplace Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

8.3 Government and Public Sector

8.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

8.5 Manufacturing

8.6 Media and Entertainment

8.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

8.8 Telecommunication and IT-Enabled Services

8.9 Other End Users

8.9.1 Education

8.9.2 Energy & Utility

8.9.3 Transportation & Logistics



9 Global Digital Workplace Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Accenture

11.2 ATOS

11.3 Capgemini

11.4 Citrix

11.5 Cognizant

11.6 Compucom

11.7 Computacenter

11.8 DXC Technology

11.9 Getronics

11.10 HCL

11.11 IBM

11.12 NTT Data

11.13 Stefanini

11.14 TCS

11.15 Unisys

11.16 Wipro



