Global Dimensional Metrology Software Markets, 2015-2019 & 2023F - Demand for In-line and 3D Portable Optical Metrology Solutions Offer Considerable Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dimensional Metrology Software Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dimensional metrology software market is estimated to reach approximately $559.6 million by 2023. Market participants have been busy with mergers and acquisitions, as competition is intense and companies look for opportunities to enhance their share.
Ranging from the broad impacts of Industry 4.0 and mass customisation to the demand for in-line and portable optical metrology, the study discusses various trends that are changing the dimensional metrology software market and their business impact on enterprises, service providers, and small and the medium businesses.
Report Coverage
This research analyses the global trends in the dimensional metrology software market. The global market is witnessing steady growth, with end-users focused on enhancing productivity and reducing operational expenditure (OPEX). Manufacturers are constantly looking to improve the quality of products and reduce wastage, as digitalisation of industries witnessed gradual growth.
Companies have also started to leverage technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), cloud computing, and data analytics. Trends such as Industry 4.0 and process automation are expected to drive the demand for dimensional metrology software across applications. The market has been segmented by product type, software functionality, and vertical market.
The study covers the market share analysis of top competitors, in addition to discussing their SWOT analysis. The study also provides an overview of the prominent channels of distribution used in this market.
Research Scope
A section on computed tomography (CT) metrology software has been included as a part of this research. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015-2023. The CT metrology market is segmented from a software functionality perspective, and market share analysis has been provided for the same.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015-2023. The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).
- North America is the largest contributor to the dimensional metrology software market, owing to the large base of automotive and aerospace companies. Awareness about dimensional metrology solutions and the related benefits among companies is high in these regions.
- EMEA, a hub for several dimensional metrology vendors, is considered to be at the forefront of the adoption of these solutions, owing to the increasing awareness about the importance of dimensional metrology solutions within the various vertical markets.
- APAC is the fastest-growing region, with industries adopting dimensional metrology solutions. The market is usually approached through a combination of direct and indirect channels.
