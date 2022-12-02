Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Opportunities in Dimethyl Carbonate as an Oxygenated Fuel Additive & Growing Demand in Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolytes

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Application (Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents), End-Use Industry (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals), Grade (Industry, Pharmaceutical, Battery), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dimethyl carbonate market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the dimethyl carbonate market based on application, end-use industry, grade, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, and joint ventures undertaken by them in the market.

The global market for dimethyl carbonate is driven by major factors such as growth in various end-use such as paints & coatings, pharmaceutical and batteries.

The battery electrolyte application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the battery electrolyte segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for batteries is increasing due to developments in electric vehicles and electronics products. When considering the solvent for battery electrolyte, DMC is often used due to its properties such as great solvation force and low viscosity.

The battery grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on grade, the battery grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for battery grade dimethyl carbonate is increasing due to growth in the use hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) as dimethyl carbonate is used as a solvent in battery electrolyte.

The dimethyl carbonate market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The dimethyl carbonate market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The growth of this market can be attributed to growing industries in the region. Some of the major industries which contribute to the demand of dimethyl carbonate in the region are pharmaceutical, paints & coating and batteries.

Executive Summary

Dimethyl Carbonate Market Snapshot

Asia-Pacific Was Largest Dimethyl Carbonate Market in 2021

Polycarbonate Synthesis Segment Was Largest in 2021

Plastics Segment Dominated Dimethyl Carbonate Market in 2021

Dimethyl Carbonate Market, by Grade, 2021

Premium Insights

Growing Demand for Polycarbonate to Drive Dimethyl Carbonate Market

Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period Polycarbonate Synthesis Application and China Account for Largest Shares

Dimethyl Carbonate Market in China to Grow at Highest CAGR

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Polycarbonate from Various Industries

Growing Demand for Dimethyl Carbonate in Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolytes

Rapid Industrialization in Asia-Pacific and Africa

Restraints

Use of Highly Toxic Raw Materials for Dimethyl Carbonate Synthesis

Opportunities

Dimethyl Carbonate as an Oxygenated Fuel Additive

Challenges

Significant Fluctuations in Oil & Gas Prices

Company Profiles

Key Players

Ube Industries Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Alfa Aesar

Lotte Chemical

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Kowa Company Ltd.

Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Haike Chemical Group

Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Hebei New Chaoyang Chemical Stock Co., Ltd.

Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Connect Chemicals

Qingdao Aspirit Chemical Co., Ltd.

Others

Hefei Tnj Chemical

Aceto Corporation

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd

Shandong Wells Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Kindun Chemical Co., Limited

Loba Chemie

Haihang Group

Avanscure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Shandong Feiyang Chemical Co., Ltd.

