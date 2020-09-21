Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market (2019 to 2028) - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to an analysis by the publisher, the global direct-fed microbials market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecasting period (2019-2028).



There is an increasing consumption of animal products like milk and meat across the world, which is primarily driving the global market. The growing usage of direct-fed microbials in animal production to enhance nutrient absorption among the animals is improving its profitability. In addition, there are rising concerns over the use of antibiotics in animals. It is reported that frequent use of these products can infect human beings and animals. Hence, antibiotics are banned by several regulatory organizations. This can work in favor of the direct-fed microbial market. Moreover, governments across different countries are implementing several initiatives to promote the use of direct-fed microbials. However, the high cost of production of these products is restraining the global market growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Out of all the regions, Europe is likely to dominate the global market, with the largest share in the projected period. The ban on the use of antibiotics in the European countries has proved beneficial to the direct-fed microbials market growth in the region. There is a high production of pork, meat and livestock as well as companion animal population across this region. This is another major factor for market growth. Significant contributions from different entities towards the implementation of good animal health and disease control in countries like the United Kingdom and Itay are expected to create more opportunities for the regional market growth.



The major companies in the direct-fed microbials market are Novozymes, Adisseo, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont, Koninklijke DSM NV, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bio-Vet, ProviCo Pty Ltd, Novus International Inc, Lallemand Inc, Protexin, Nutraferma, Strong Microbials Inc, Bentoli Inc and Kemin Industries Inc.



Royal DSM NV is a global company providing health- and nutrition-based products. It offers functional materials, performance ingredients, nutrition materials and polymer intermediates. Besides, it also develops biomaterials. The company serves different markets, including food & beverages, personal care, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, feed, bio-based materials and early life nutrition. Moreover, eubiotics is a product provided by the company which promotes well-balanced microbial flora in the animal gut. It has major operations in Europe, Asia, North America and Latin America.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Evolution & Transition of Direct-Fed Microbials

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Poultry Segment to Witness Robust Growth

2.3.2. Increasing Livestock Share in Agricultural Output

2.3.3. Growing Awareness Regarding Impact of Animal Health on Humans

2.4. Impact of Covid-19 on Direct-Fed Microbials Market

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.5.2. Threat of Substitute

2.5.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.5.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Demand for Meat & Milk

2.8.2. Growing Usage in Animal Production Management

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Cost Constraints

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Rise in Concerns Regarding Use of Antibiotics in Animals

2.10.2. Government Initiatives to Promote Animal Health Products

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Different Regulatory Approaches



3. Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Dry Form

3.2. Liquid Form



4. Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market Outlook - by Bacteria

4.1. Lactic Acid Bacteria

4.2. Bacillus

4.3. Other Bacteria



5. Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market Outlook - by Livestock

5.1. Poultry

5.2. Swine

5.3. Ruminants

5.4. Aquatic Animals

5.5. Other Livestock



6. Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Nutraferma

7.2. Protexin

7.3. Provico Pty Ltd

7.4. Koninklijke DSM Nv

7.5. Kemin Industries Inc

7.6. Strong Microbials Inc

7.7. Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.8. Dupont

7.9. Adisseo

7.10. Bentoli Inc

7.11. Bio-Vet

7.12. Cargill Incorporated

7.13. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

7.14. Lallemand Inc

7.15. Novozymes

7.16. Novus International Inc



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



