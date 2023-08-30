Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: AI Integration in DTC Genetic Testing, A New Dimension for Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ancestry & Relationship Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nutrigenomics Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$478.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$269.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 14.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR. The global genetic testing landscape encompasses various segments, including Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, and more.

Analysis of annual revenues and percentage CAGR across multiple geographic regions, including USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, is presented. A 15-year perspective reveals the percentage breakdown of value revenues for specific years, reflecting market trends and dynamics. This comprehensive assessment offers insights into the evolving genetic testing market.

