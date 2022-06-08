Global Disability Inclusion Develops the Content for the New SHRM Employing Abilities at Work Certificate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Disability Inclusion, in partnership with SHRM Foundation, has developed the content for the new SHRM Employing Abilities at Work Certificate. The certificate program aims to educate and prepare human resource (HR) professionals, people managers and business leaders to attract, hire and retain individuals with disabilities in the workplace.

According to CDC data, more than one in four (26 percent) of the U.S. population identifies with a disability. This community provides a large, unrealized pool of candidates consisting of considerable skills and strengths.

"As a leading consultancy in human resources and disability inclusion, we understand HR professionals are often tasked with leading critical change in their organizations. However, disability inclusion competencies are not typically part of the HR professional's toolkit," said Meg O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Global Disability Inclusion. "That's why we're so excited to partner with SHRM to bring our experts together to fill this gap."

The certificate program, consisting of seven modules, takes the participant through the organizational lifecycle of employing people with disabilities. The course establishes baseline knowledge of how accommodation resources can operate and, with each module, shows how HR departments can adapt their hiring practices to fit individual needs. Participants who take the course with a SHRM certification will earn ten professional development credits (PDC)s to assist in their recertification. The SHRM certificate program is free and open to any individual in HR interested in taking the course. The Kessler Foundation provided a $100,000 initial investment grant to launch the SHRM Employing Abilities at Work Certificate.

"The SHRM Foundation is privileged to provide the global HR community with resources to improve our workplaces. We are committed to creating workplaces that work for everyone, and that includes the 1.3 billion people globally with disabilities," said Wendi Safstrom, president of the SHRM Foundation. "The Employing Abilities at Work Certificate Program will enable HR Professionals to develop the tools to create more inclusive workplaces."

To learn more about the program, please visit: https://employingabilities.org/certificate/.

Global Disability Inclusion, LLC is changing the way the world perceives disability. We are a boutique consulting firm providing disability inclusion strategies and solutions for global companies, foundations, non-profits, and universities. Our team of experts help organizations expand opportunities to reach new talent, create inclusive environments, and acquire new customers. To learn more about how Global Disability Inclusion, visit www.globaldisabilityinclusion.com.

Founded in 1966, the SHRM Foundation is the 501(c)(3) philanthropic arm of the world's largest HR professional society, SHRM. SHRM represents more than 300,000 HR professionals across the globe, impacting 115 million workers and their families. The SHRM Foundation mobilizes the power of HR for positive social change in the workplace. Its robust resources, meaningful partnerships, and evidence-based programming educate and empower HR professionals to hire diverse talent, build inclusive workplaces, prioritize workplace mental health and wellness, develop, and support the next generation of HR professionals, and help employees find purpose at work and beyond. Learn more at shrmfoundation.org.

