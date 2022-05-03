Global Disability Inclusion Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2022 American Business Awards®

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 13 in New York

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Disability Inclusion was named the winner of a GOLD Stevie® Award in The Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion category for Amplify, the first ever Disability Climate and Culture Survey, in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Global Disability Inclusion was nominated in the Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion category.

"We are honored to receive the Gold Award for Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion for Amplify, the first-ever Disability Climate & Culture Survey," said Meg O'Connell, Founder & CEO, Global Disability Inclusion. "Amplify was designed in partnership with Mercer, the world’s largest HR consulting firm, to provide companies with valuable insights into the work experience of both people with disabilities and those without, allowing them to improve policies, programs and procedures in the workplace to assist in creating greater equity in the workplace, and ultimately improving climate and culture."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Global Disability Inclusion

Global Disability Inclusion, LLC is a boutique consulting firm providing disability inclusion strategies and solutions for global companies, foundations, non-profits, and universities. Our team of experts help organizations expand opportunities to reach new talent, create inclusive environments, and acquire new customers. We are changing the way the world perceives disability. For more information, visit www.globaldisabilityinclusion.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Contact: Anne Fitzsimmons; 804-651-5553; [email protected]

SOURCE Global Disability Inclusion