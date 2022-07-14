Global Disability Inclusion Honored with International HR Excellence Award in Diversity and Inclusion for 2022

Awards announced at the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards event in Mumbai, India

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Global Disability Inclusion was named winner of the prestigious PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards in the category Enabling Best Practices for Diversity and Inclusion.

The PeopleFirst HR Excellence awards are the longest running awards in the field of HR and celebrate excellence in 18 best practices, including Diversity & Inclusion. The awards event organized by PeopleFirst at Mumbai received more than 500 nominations from leading organizations from around the world and is attended by best-in-class companies across industry and sector.

"We are honored to receive the PeopleFirst HR Excellence award in Enabling Best Practices for Diversity and Inclusion for Amplify, the world's first disability climate and culture engagement survey," said Meg O'Connell, Founder & CEO, Global Disability Inclusion. "That is precisely what Amplify is designed to do – enable companies to employ best practices in Disability Inclusion."

Developed in partnership with Mercer, the world's largest HR consulting firm, Amplify provides companies with valuable insights into the work experience of both people with disabilities and those without, enabling them to improve policies, programs and procedures in the workplace and assist in ultimately improving climate and culture.

Details about PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards and the list of 2022 winners will be made available at PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards 2022 (peoplefirstltd.org)

About Global Disability Inclusion

Global Disability Inclusion, LLC is a boutique consulting firm providing disability inclusion strategies and solutions for global companies, foundations, non-profits, and universities. Our team of experts help organizations expand opportunities to reach new talent, create inclusive environments, and acquire new customers. We are changing the way the world perceives disability. For more information, visit www.globaldisabilityinclusion.com.

About PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards

PeopleFirst is the largest Executive coaching and Leadership development firm in South Asia. The PeopleFirst HR Excellence awards are the longest running awards in the field of HR and celebrate excellence in 18 best practices, including Diversity & Inclusion. The event has nominees from around the world and is attended by best-in-class companies across industry and sector. For more information, visit PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards 2022 (peoplefirstltd.org)

Contact: Anne Fitzsimmons; 1-844-434-4255; [email protected]

SOURCE Global Disability Inclusion