Global Disability Inclusion Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Global Disability Inclusion, a firm committed to creating better workplaces for people with disabilities, joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Disability Inclusion, a leader in driving strategic innovation in disability inclusion has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"As a global leader in creating better workplaces and improving disability employee engagement, we are thrilled Fast Company has named us to its annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies," said Meg O'Connell, CEO/Founder of Global Disability Inclusion. "This recognition celebrates our work with the Amplify Survey that helps companies identify gaps and opportunities in their disability inclusive practices and culture."

The Fast Company recognition is the third award Global Disability Inclusion has won for the Amplify Survey. In 2022, Global Disability Inclusion won a Gold Stevie Award from the American Business Awards for Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion. They were also awarded a global HR Excellence Award from PeopleFirst for enabling best practices in diversity and inclusion.

According to Sabre Corporation's Director of Inclusion and Engagement Tracy Goyne "participating in the Amplify Survey enabled Sabre to gain valuable insights into the workplace experiences of our team members with disabilities. It has helped us identify additional employee needs, and we are creating more disability-inclusive programs and resources that will make Sabre an even more inclusive company/employer."

This year, the survey will run for three weeks during Disability Pride Month, July 10-28th, if you are interested in learning more or would like to register for the survey, you can email Global Disability Inclusion at [email protected]

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies….everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

ABOUT GLOBAL DISABILITY INCLUSION

Global Disability Inclusion, LLC is a boutique consulting firm providing disability inclusion strategies and solutions for global companies, foundations, non-profits, and universities. Our team of experts help organizations expand opportunities to reach new talent, create inclusive environments, and acquire new customers. We are changing the way the world perceives disability. For more information, visit www.globaldisabilityinclusion.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

