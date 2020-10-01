Global Disposable Gloves and Materials Markets Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025: Malaysia is the World's Leading Producer and Fulfilling Orders Globally Due to Spike in Demand Amid COVID-19 Crisis
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Gloves and Materials: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the disposable gloves and materials industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the disposable gloves and materials industry and their areas of application.
Global markets are presented by type of disposable gloves, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the disposable gloves are procured by glove manufacturers.
Market-driving forces and industry structures are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of disposable gloves. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.
The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world has been impacted by the pandemic, and on the contrary, the demand for disposable gloves has increased. The market is expected to grow tremendously until 2021 and grow at a steady rate in later years.
The Report Includes:
- 163 tables
- An overview of the global market for disposable gloves and its material
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2025
- Description of the manufacturing process and testing of disposable gloves and quantification of disposable glove market by type, application, and form
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and regulatory scenarios
- Discussion of COVID-19 impact on disposable gloves and its material market
- Coverage of ecological and health aspects of disposable gloves
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, and their strategic profiling, competitive landscape
- Company profiles of key industry players, including Ansell Healthcare Products LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Careplus Group, Kossan Rubber, Riverstone, Sri Trang Gloves, and Top Glove Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Origin of Disposable Gloves
- Specification of Disposable Gloves
- Material
- Texture
- Shape and Size
- Color
- Manufacturing Process of Disposable Gloves
- Latex Glove Manufacturing Process
- Nitrile and Vinyl Glove Manufacturing Process
- Testing of Disposable Gloves
Chapter 4 Market Trends
- Impact of Pandemics on Disposable Gloves
- SARS
- H1N1
- Ebola
- COVID-19
- Drivers and Inhibitors of Demand for Disposable Gloves
- Consumption Pattern of Disposable Gloves
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Properties of Materials Used in Glove Manufacturing
- Latex Disposable Gloves
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Nitrile Disposable Gloves
- Vinyl Disposable Gloves
- Neoprene Disposable Gloves
- Other Disposable Gloves
- Comparison of Different Characteristics of Disposable Gloves
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Medical
- Cleanroom
- Industrial and Chemical
- Food and Beverages
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Form
- Powdered Disposable Gloves
- Powder-Free Disposable Gloves
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Disposable Gloves
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Others
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- Others
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Latin America
Chapter 9 Market for Glove Material
- Latex or Natural Rubber
- Nitrile Butadiene Rubber
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Chloroprene
- Others
Chapter 10 Glove Producing Countries
- Top Glove Producing Countries
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share
- Capacities
- Capacity Expansions
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Ansell Healthcare Products Llc
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Bluesail Medical
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Careplus Group Berhad
- Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd.
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Intco Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- Riverstone Resources Sdn. Bhd
- Rubberex (M) Sdn. Bhd.
- Supermax Corp. Berhad
- Semprit Ag Holding
- SRI Trang Gloves
- Synthomer Plc
- Top Glove Corp. BHD
Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic6ax0
