Global Disposable Gloves and Materials Markets Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025: Malaysia is the World's Leading Producer and Fulfilling Orders Globally Due to Spike in Demand Amid COVID-19 Crisis

This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the disposable gloves and materials industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the disposable gloves and materials industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented by type of disposable gloves, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the disposable gloves are procured by glove manufacturers.

Market-driving forces and industry structures are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of disposable gloves. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world has been impacted by the pandemic, and on the contrary, the demand for disposable gloves has increased. The market is expected to grow tremendously until 2021 and grow at a steady rate in later years.

The Report Includes:

163 tables

An overview of the global market for disposable gloves and its material

Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2025

Description of the manufacturing process and testing of disposable gloves and quantification of disposable glove market by type, application, and form

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and regulatory scenarios

Discussion of COVID-19 impact on disposable gloves and its material market

Coverage of ecological and health aspects of disposable gloves

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, and their strategic profiling, competitive landscape

Company profiles of key industry players, including Ansell Healthcare Products LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Careplus Group, Kossan Rubber, Riverstone, Sri Trang Gloves, and Top Glove Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Origin of Disposable Gloves

Specification of Disposable Gloves

Material

Texture

Shape and Size

Color

Manufacturing Process of Disposable Gloves

Latex Glove Manufacturing Process

Nitrile and Vinyl Glove Manufacturing Process

Testing of Disposable Gloves

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Impact of Pandemics on Disposable Gloves

SARS

H1N1

Ebola

COVID-19

Drivers and Inhibitors of Demand for Disposable Gloves

Consumption Pattern of Disposable Gloves

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Properties of Materials Used in Glove Manufacturing

Latex Disposable Gloves

Advantages

Disadvantages

Nitrile Disposable Gloves

Vinyl Disposable Gloves

Neoprene Disposable Gloves

Other Disposable Gloves

Comparison of Different Characteristics of Disposable Gloves

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Medical

Cleanroom

Industrial and Chemical

Food and Beverages

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Form

Powdered Disposable Gloves

Powder-Free Disposable Gloves

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Disposable Gloves

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Others

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Latin America

Chapter 9 Market for Glove Material

Latex or Natural Rubber

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Chloroprene

Others

Chapter 10 Glove Producing Countries

Top Glove Producing Countries

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Market Share

Capacities

Capacity Expansions

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Ansell Healthcare Products Llc

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Bluesail Medical

Cardinal Health Inc.

Careplus Group Berhad

Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Intco Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Riverstone Resources Sdn. Bhd

Rubberex (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Supermax Corp. Berhad

Semprit Ag Holding

SRI Trang Gloves

Synthomer Plc

Top Glove Corp. BHD

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

