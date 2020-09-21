Global Disposable Gloves Market Report 2020-2024 with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 - Markets, Supply, Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disposable Gloves Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Disposable gloves have a long history with continuously evolving new forms of gloves. The disposable gloves market can be segmented on the basis of product, material type, and application.

The global disposable gloves market is considerably consolidated with a few major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of disposable gloves produce different types of gloves to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the disposable gloves market are Top Glove Corporation, Hartalega, Kossan Rubber Industries, and Supermax Corporation Berhad are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The global disposable gloves market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The disposable gloves market is expected to increase due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, surging online sales of disposable gloves, growing preventive measures due to COVID-19 outbreak, escalating healthcare spending, favorable government and non-government organizations initiatives, rising usage of gloves in the non-healthcare sector, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as toxic reactions caused by disposable gloves, volatility in raw material prices, etc.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global disposable gloves market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Disposable Gloves: An Overview

2.1.1 History of Disposable Gloves

2.1.2 Types of Disposable Gloves

2.1.3 Comparison of Different Types of Disposable Gloves

2.1.4 Use of Gloves in Different Applications

2.2 Disposable Gloves Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Disposable Gloves Segmentation

2.2.2 Disposable Gloves Segmentation by Application

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Disposable Gloves Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Disposable Gloves Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Disposable Gloves Market by Material Type

3.1.3 Global Disposable Gloves Market by Product

3.1.4 Global Disposable Gloves Market by Application

3.1.5 Global Disposable Gloves Market by Region

3.2 Global Disposable Gloves Market: Material Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Latex/Natural Rubber Disposable Gloves Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Nitrile Disposable Gloves Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Vinyl Disposable Gloves Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Neoprene Disposable Gloves Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Polyethylene Disposable Gloves Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Other Disposable Gloves Market by Value

3.3 Global Disposable Gloves Market: Product Analysis

3.3.1 Global Powdered Disposable Gloves Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Powder-Free Disposable Gloves Market by Value

3.4 Global Disposable Gloves Market: Application Analysis

3.4.1 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Market by Segments

3.4.3 Global Surgical and Examination Disposable Gloves Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Non-Medical Disposable Gloves Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Gloves Market

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Gloves' Demand

5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Gloves' Supply

5.1.4 Post-COVID-19 Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

6.1.2 Surging Online Sales of Disposable Gloves

6.1.3 Growing Preventive Measures due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6.1.4 Escalating Healthcare Spending

6.1.5 Favorable Government and Non-Government Organizations Initiatives

6.1.6 Rising Usage of Gloves in Non-Healthcare Sector

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Toxic Reactions Caused by Disposable Gloves

6.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Demand for Nitrile Gloves

6.3.2 Innovations in Disposable Gloves

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Gloves Players by Demand Market Share

7.2 Global Gloves Market Players Sales Volume Breakdown by Region

7.3 Global Gloves Market Players by Production Capacity Expansion Plans

8. Company Profiles

Hartalega

Kossan Rubber Industries

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mp6iet

