Global Disposable Gloves (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Neoprene, Polyethylene) Markets, 2017-2019 & 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Neoprene, Polyethylene), by Product (Powdered, Powder Free), by End Use (Medical, Non-medical), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 14.93 billion by 2025 at a 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



The industry is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand in hospital and surgical applications.



Growing demand for the product in several industries including automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, mining, industrial R&D, academic R&D, and cleanrooms is expected to promote market growth over the forecast period. Stringent regulations regarding safety of workers will also benefit the market.



Rising importance of raw materials offering lightweight properties, comfort, higher heat resistance, and elasticity has been a major incentive for companies to conduct extensive R&D. These initiatives are primarily aimed at achieving multi-functionality of the product and widen its application scope by including innovative add-ons to existing designs.



Technological advancements and increasing concerns pertaining to employee health and safety are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities to market participants over the coming years. Product innovation and usage of sustainable raw materials for glove manufacturing are further estimated to positively impact the market over the next few years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Natural rubber appeared as the largest raw material segment in 2017, accounting for 36.3% of the revenue. This is owing to superior properties and improved protection offered by the material in food processing and automotive industries

By product, the powdered disposable gloves segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% and is likely to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to the ban implemented by FDA on powdered disposable gloves in January 2017

Increasing use of disposable gloves in dental and veterinary fields for examination and surgeries is expected to drive demand for medical and healthcare applications. The segment accounted for a 70.1% of the revenue in 2017

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Increasing product demand is attributable to growing utilization of disposable gloves in the hospitals and food and beverages sectors

is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Increasing product demand is attributable to growing utilization of disposable gloves in the hospitals and food and beverages sectors Major players have adopted sustainable solutions keeping in mind long-term benefits and procurement of high-quality raw materials. These materials are examined according to required standards for maintaining product quality.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope & assumptions

1.3 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market size and growth prospects

3.2.1 Key Developments and Future Prospects

3.3 Disposable gloves value chain analysis

3.3.1 Growing significance of private label brands

3.3.2 Growing preference for e-commerce

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 Ban of Powdered Gloves

3.5 Market dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Occupational safety regulations

3.5.1.2 Increased importance of safety and security at workplaces

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Higher raw material cost

3.6 Key opportunities prioritized

3.7 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Disposable Gloves Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Disposable gloves market share by material, 2017 & 2025

4.2 Natural rubber

4.3 Nitrile

4.4 Vinyl

4.5 Neoprene

4.6 Polyethylene

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Disposable Gloves Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Disposable gloves market share by product, 2017 & 2025

5.2 Powdered disposable gloves

5.3 Powder free disposable gloves



Chapter 6 Disposable Gloves Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Disposable gloves market share, by end-use, 2017 & 2025

6.2 Market estimates and forecasts by end-use, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.3 Medical & healthcare

6.3.2 Examination

6.3.3 Surgical

6.4 Non-medical



Chapter 7 Disposable Gloves Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Vendor landscape

8.2 Competitive environment

8.3 Strategy framework



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Ansell

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Unigloves

The Glove

Superior Glove Works Ltd.

MAPA Professional

Adenna

MCR Safety

Atlantic Safety Products

Globus (Shetland) Ltd

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA , Inc.

, Inc. Halyard Health, Inc.

Corporativo DL, S.A. de C.V.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Mlnlycke Health Care AB

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cranberry USA

ecoBee Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG.

SHIELD Scientific

Bunzl Processor Division| Koch Supplies

3M

Adventa Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ni7bd8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

