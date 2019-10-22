Global Disposable Innerwear Market 2019-2024 - Rise in Development of Innovative Products

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Innerwear Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable innerwear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2024

The increasing awareness of environment-friendly disposable innerwear is acting as a major growth driver for the global disposable innerwear market. The use of biodegradable material has brought sustainable changes in the market. Vendors are using 100% cotton materials, which allow air to pass through, thereby increasing comfort.



The introduction of infection-free products and the use of innovative fiber material are increasing the demand for premium innerwear. Also, the shift from paper-based to cotton-based material is boosting the popularity and demand for premium disposable innerwear. Vendors are focusing on developing eco-friendly innerwear products that act as a substitute for normal innerwear.

Hence, innovation is increasingly affecting market demand. Also, the disposable innerwear market by maternity care is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the improvement in the childbirth rate and the increase in strategic partnerships between vendors and maternity hospitals. Further, vendors are also considering the development of premium-quality, branded products to capitalize on upcoming demand from luxury maternity hospitals market.



Disposable Innerwear Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes detailed segmentation by product, end-user, material type, application, and geography. Innerwear caters to the spa, healthcare, maternity, and travel segments. However, the salon and spa segment is the largest end-user of disposable innerwear. This segment uses a variety of underwear such as massage wear and relax wear.



While vendors are focusing on strategic partnerships and product branding to meet demands from the hospital and salon and spa segments, targeted marketing, and wise-brand placement can help them to boost underwear demand in the travel segment. Disposable bras are finding major application in the medical sector. North America is expected to retain its dominance in the disposable bras market; however, the APAC region is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of gender, the male segment dominates the global disposable innerwear market because of the increased application of innerwear in salon and spa and healthcare centers. The consumption of female disposable innerwear is high in the spa and medical sectors. The disposable innerwear market is witnessing a rise in demand for cotton-based innerwear.



The increase in disposable income in the APAC and MEA regions is a major driver for the increased demand for cotton-based products. Disposable innerwear in the health sector are mainly used to manage health and hygiene among patients and prevent Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). The market is witnessing the demand for comfortable and infection resistant innerwear.



Spa and salons are emerging as a major end-user for disposable innerwear. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing a variety of spa disposable products, including briefs, thongs, and bras. The high awareness of health and hygiene is increasing the demand in the maternity sector. Increased urbanization and the increment in the fertility rate are also affecting the consumption of disposable innerwear in the sector.



Prominent Vendors



Aromablendz

Aarogyaa

Betty Dain Creations

Break Room Concepts

Digni

Dhaara Healthcare

Dispowear Sterite Company

EZbra Advanced Wound Care Ltd.

Guangzhou Junqian Nonwoven Co. Ltd.

Mediblue Health Care Pvt Ltd.

Om Sai Enterprises

One Wear

Palmbay Ltd.

Rahul Healthcare

Rhea Trading

Shree Divyalaxmi Enterprises

Shree Fabrics

Thai Disposable Innerwear

Tiico Paper ( China ) Co. Ltd. (Grand Tiico Paper Co. Ltd.)

) Co. Ltd. (Grand Tiico Paper Co. Ltd.) Underworks

Xiantao Lingyang Plastic Co. Ltd.

Yiwu Dengding Clothing Co. Ltd.

