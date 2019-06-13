Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market to 2024: Hartalega - The Leader in Nitrile Gloves Market

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Medical Gloves: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Disposable Medical Gloves in US$ by the following Product Segments:



Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

The report profiles 90 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Ansell Healthcare Products, LLC ( USA )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Cardinal Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Cypress Medical Products, LLC ( USA )

) Halyard Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Hartalega Holdings Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Kossan Rubber Industries BHD ( Malaysia )

) Medline Industries Inc. ( USA )

) Molnlycke Health Care AB ( Sweden )

) Paul Hartmann AG ( Germany )

( ) Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad ( Malaysia )

) Semperit AG Holding ( Austria )

) Shijiazhuang Hongray Group ( China )

) Supermax Corporation Berhad ( Malaysia )

) Top Glove Corporation Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Vulkan Medical AS ( Czech Republic )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Disposable Medical Gloves - A Prelude

Market Outlook

Key Growth Drivers

Select Growth Impediments

Global Market for Rubber Gloves - An Insight

Innovations Drive Growth

Asia - Focal Point for Future Growth

Malaysia Dominates Rubber Gloves Market



3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur Demand

Diagnostic Laboratories Increasing in Number - Demand for Medical Gloves to Surge

The Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use

Medical Gloves Market to Sustain Healthy Growth

Increasing Healthcare Awareness to Spur Demand for Medical Gloves

Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves

Nitrile Gloves - An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand

Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks

Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge

Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer Confidence

Implementation of 'Double Gloving' Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities

Natural Rubber Production Scenario

Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue

Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance

Product Variables for Commercial Success

Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns

Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front

Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with Active Ingredient

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection



4. DEMAND AND SUPPLY DYNAMICS

Malaysia - The Largest Producer

Disposable Gloves Supply Chain

Investment in Production Capacity to Push Supply

Demand for Rubber Gloves Surging in China

Challenges



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Medical Gloves: An Introduction

Medical Examination Gloves

Powdered and Powder-Free Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Powdered and Powder-Free Surgical Gloves

Reuse of Surgical Gloves

Classification of Gloves: A Tabular Exposition

Gloves: Not Always an Impermeable Barrier

Latex Gloves

Latex: A Necessary Evil

Threats Caused by Latex Gloves

Contact Dermatitis

Type I Reaction (Immediate Hypersensitivity)

Type IV Reaction (Delayed Hypersensitivity)

Contact Urticaria

Internal Complications

Other Infections

Latex Alternatives

Chloroprene

Nitrile polymers

Synthetic Polyisoprene

Neoprene

Polymers or Block Polymers

Polyurethane

Thermoplastic rubber

Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves

Advantages of Natural Rubber Latex Gloves

Disadvantages of Natural Rubber Latex Gloves

Advantages of Non-Latex Gloves

Disadvantages of Non-Latex Gloves

Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell

Polymer Coatings: A Peek Into What's New

Hydrogels

Polyurethanes

Acrylics

Silicones

Nitrile

Factors Influencing Buyer Behavior

Brand Recognition

Price

Prompt Delivery



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Peek into the Competitive Climate

A Topical Review of OEM Gloves Market

Leading Players

Top Glove - the Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer

Capacity Expansion to Boost Nitrile Market Presence

Hartalega - The Leader in Nitrile Gloves Market

Hartalega's NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines

Enhanced Productivity and Expanded Target Markets - Strategies for Better Future

Supermax - An Overview of Company's Operations

Supermax Treads Nitrile Path with Sizable Expansion Plans

Supermax's Capacity Expansion Undertakings

Further Increase in Reliance on Nitrile to Fuel Growth for Kossan

Kossan's Capacity Expansion Plans



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Hartalega Introduces Antimicrobial Glove

Symphony Rolls Out First Latex Glove Made With D2p Technology

Medline Introduces Full Range of Premium Surgical Gloves in Europe

Ansell Announces the Launch of Gammex Pi Hybrid Surgical Glove

Ansell Introduces Microflex LifeStar Nitrile Examination Gloves

Halyard Health Unveils Flexaprene Technology for Gloves

Halyard Health Launches Dual-Purpose Gloves for EMS and Law Enforcement Personnel

Epoch Launches Epoch Surgical Gloves

Medline Rolls Out SensiCare Shield Radiation Protection Gloves

Medline Launches Critical Response Gloves for EMT's Use

SmartPractice Introduces Reflection Sapphire Sensitive Nitrile Gloves for Dentists



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Top Glove to Boost Manufacturing Capacity by 20.4 Billion Units Per Year

Ansell Healthcare Products Completes the Acquisition of Digitcare Corporation

Top Glove Announces Plans for Massive Capacity Expansion

Top Glove Acquires 70% Interest in Kevenoll of Brazil Hospital Medical Products

Medline Takes Over Dufort et Lavigne Lte

Owens & Minor Completes Acquisition of Halyard Health's Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business

Top Glove Acquires Aspion

Top Glove to Acquire 85% Stake in Duramedical

Ansell Inks an Agreement to Acquire Isolator Glove Company GAMMASUPPLIES

Ansell Takes Over Nitritex

Cardinal Health to Release Powder-Free Gloves in Hong Kong

NEA Accepts Medline's Restore Nitrile Examination Gloves

JRMI Merges with AmerCare

Medline Receives NEA Seal of Acceptance for Restore Nitrile Exam Gloves



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 90 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 98)

The United States (43)

(43) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (18)

(18) France (1)

(1)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (29)

(Excluding Japan) (29) Latin America (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bq6voy



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

