Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market to 2024: Hartalega - The Leader in Nitrile Gloves Market
Jun 13, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Medical Gloves: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Disposable Medical Gloves in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Examination Gloves
- Surgical Gloves
The report profiles 90 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ansell Healthcare Products, LLC (USA)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
- Cypress Medical Products, LLC (USA)
- Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)
- Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Malaysia)
- Kossan Rubber Industries BHD (Malaysia)
- Medline Industries Inc. (USA)
- Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
- Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)
- Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad (Malaysia)
- Semperit AG Holding (Austria)
- Shijiazhuang Hongray Group (China)
- Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)
- Vulkan Medical AS (Czech Republic)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Disposable Medical Gloves - A Prelude
Market Outlook
Key Growth Drivers
Select Growth Impediments
Global Market for Rubber Gloves - An Insight
Innovations Drive Growth
Asia - Focal Point for Future Growth
Malaysia Dominates Rubber Gloves Market
3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES
Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur Demand
Diagnostic Laboratories Increasing in Number - Demand for Medical Gloves to Surge
The Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use
Medical Gloves Market to Sustain Healthy Growth
Increasing Healthcare Awareness to Spur Demand for Medical Gloves
Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves
Nitrile Gloves - An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves
Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand
Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks
Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge
Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer Confidence
Implementation of 'Double Gloving' Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities
Natural Rubber Production Scenario
Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue
Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance
Product Variables for Commercial Success
Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns
Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front
Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with Active Ingredient
Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection
4. DEMAND AND SUPPLY DYNAMICS
Malaysia - The Largest Producer
Disposable Gloves Supply Chain
Investment in Production Capacity to Push Supply
Demand for Rubber Gloves Surging in China
Challenges
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Medical Gloves: An Introduction
Medical Examination Gloves
Powdered and Powder-Free Examination Gloves
Surgical Gloves
Powdered and Powder-Free Surgical Gloves
Reuse of Surgical Gloves
Classification of Gloves: A Tabular Exposition
Gloves: Not Always an Impermeable Barrier
Latex Gloves
Latex: A Necessary Evil
Threats Caused by Latex Gloves
Contact Dermatitis
Type I Reaction (Immediate Hypersensitivity)
Type IV Reaction (Delayed Hypersensitivity)
Contact Urticaria
Internal Complications
Other Infections
Latex Alternatives
Chloroprene
Nitrile polymers
Synthetic Polyisoprene
Neoprene
Polymers or Block Polymers
Polyurethane
Thermoplastic rubber
Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves
Advantages of Natural Rubber Latex Gloves
Disadvantages of Natural Rubber Latex Gloves
Advantages of Non-Latex Gloves
Disadvantages of Non-Latex Gloves
Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell
Polymer Coatings: A Peek Into What's New
Hydrogels
Polyurethanes
Acrylics
Silicones
Nitrile
Factors Influencing Buyer Behavior
Brand Recognition
Price
Prompt Delivery
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Peek into the Competitive Climate
A Topical Review of OEM Gloves Market
Leading Players
Top Glove - the Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer
Capacity Expansion to Boost Nitrile Market Presence
Hartalega - The Leader in Nitrile Gloves Market
Hartalega's NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines
Enhanced Productivity and Expanded Target Markets - Strategies for Better Future
Supermax - An Overview of Company's Operations
Supermax Treads Nitrile Path with Sizable Expansion Plans
Supermax's Capacity Expansion Undertakings
Further Increase in Reliance on Nitrile to Fuel Growth for Kossan
Kossan's Capacity Expansion Plans
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Hartalega Introduces Antimicrobial Glove
Symphony Rolls Out First Latex Glove Made With D2p Technology
Medline Introduces Full Range of Premium Surgical Gloves in Europe
Ansell Announces the Launch of Gammex Pi Hybrid Surgical Glove
Ansell Introduces Microflex LifeStar Nitrile Examination Gloves
Halyard Health Unveils Flexaprene Technology for Gloves
Halyard Health Launches Dual-Purpose Gloves for EMS and Law Enforcement Personnel
Epoch Launches Epoch Surgical Gloves
Medline Rolls Out SensiCare Shield Radiation Protection Gloves
Medline Launches Critical Response Gloves for EMT's Use
SmartPractice Introduces Reflection Sapphire Sensitive Nitrile Gloves for Dentists
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Top Glove to Boost Manufacturing Capacity by 20.4 Billion Units Per Year
Ansell Healthcare Products Completes the Acquisition of Digitcare Corporation
Top Glove Announces Plans for Massive Capacity Expansion
Top Glove Acquires 70% Interest in Kevenoll of Brazil Hospital Medical Products
Medline Takes Over Dufort et Lavigne Lte
Owens & Minor Completes Acquisition of Halyard Health's Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business
Top Glove Acquires Aspion
Top Glove to Acquire 85% Stake in Duramedical
Ansell Inks an Agreement to Acquire Isolator Glove Company GAMMASUPPLIES
Ansell Takes Over Nitritex
Cardinal Health to Release Powder-Free Gloves in Hong Kong
NEA Accepts Medline's Restore Nitrile Examination Gloves
JRMI Merges with AmerCare
Medline Receives NEA Seal of Acceptance for Restore Nitrile Exam Gloves
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 90 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 98)
- The United States (43)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (18)
- France (1)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (29)
- Latin America (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bq6voy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
