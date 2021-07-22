Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable medical supplies market will reach $429.1 billion by 2030, growing by 7.5% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the growing incidence of disease & disorders coupled with aging population, rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), and the growing preference towards the low-cost disposable medical supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global disposable medical supplies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global disposable medical supplies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Surgical Instruments & Supplies

Infusion & Hypodermic Devices

Contact Lens

Syringes

Tubes

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Glucose Monitoring Strips

Blood Collection Consumables

Diagnostic Catheters

Bandages & Wound Dressings

Infection Management

Exudate Management

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWTD)

Nonwoven Medical Disposables

Shoe Covers

Sterile Nonwoven Swabs

Surgical Caps

Surgical Drapes

Surgical Gowns

Surgical Masks

Dialysis Disposables

Incontinence Products

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Other Products

Based on Raw Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Plastic Resins

Nonwoven Material

Rubber

Paper & Paperboard

Metals

Glass

Other Raw Materials

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cardiovascular Care

Cerebrovascular Care

Ophthalmology

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedics

Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics & Physician Offices

Home Healthcare

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Players:

3M Company

Company Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Domtar Corporation

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew Plc

Terumo Medical Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Surgical Instruments & Supplies

3.3 Infusion & Hypodermic Devices

3.4 Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

3.5 Bandages & Wound Dressings

3.6 Nonwoven Medical Disposables

3.7 Dialysis Disposables

3.8 Incontinence Products

3.9 Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

3.10 Other Products



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Raw Material

4.1 Market Overview by Raw Material

4.2 Plastic Resins

4.3 Nonwoven Material

4.4 Rubber

4.5 Paper & Paperboard

4.6 Metals

4.7 Glass

4.8 Other Raw Materials



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Cardiovascular Care

5.3 Cerebrovascular Care

5.4 Ophthalmology

5.5 Gynecology

5.6 Urology

5.7 Orthopedics

5.8 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.4 Clinics & Physician Offices

6.5 Home Healthcare

6.6 Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

6.7 Other End Users



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

7.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

