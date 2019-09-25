Global Disposable Medical Supplies Markets, 2007-2018 & 2019-2022: Major Players are Cardinal Health, J&J, Baxter Int'l, Becton Dickinson, Medline Industries, Medtronic, and 3M
DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disposable Medical Supplies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the $234 billion global market for disposable medical supplies.
This study provides historical data (2007, 2012, 2017) and demand forecasts for 2022 for disposable medical supplies in millions of US dollars (including inflation) by type, market, region, and major countries.
The terms shipments, production, and output are used interchangeably in the study, as are the terms demand, sales, and market, which are defined as domestic shipments, plus imports, minus exports.
For purposes of this study, disposable medical supplies demand is defined as the value of finished products sold by producers at the wholesale level.
Among the specific products analyzed are:
- Surgical instruments and supplies
- Infusion and hypodermic devices
- Diagnostic and laboratory disposables
- Bandages and wound dressings
- Nonwoven medical disposables
- Respiratory devices
- Sterilization supplies
- Incontinence goods
- Dialysis disposables
- Medical and laboratory gloves
- Other products, including patient room supplies, urinary catheters and accessories, ostomy products, first aid kits, medical sponges, transdermal patches, medical waste disposal supplies, medical cotton goods, and enema supplies
Demand is also analyzed by the following markets:
- Hospitals
- Home healthcare services
- Outpatient services
- Other markets, including skilled nursing homes, dental practices, senior day camps and centers, coroners and law enforcement agencies, clinical testing laboratories, life science research organizations, blood banks, educational health centers, public first aid stations, and industrial-occupational clinics
The study also analyzes market share for industry players such as Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Becton Dickinson, Medline Industries, Medtronic, and 3M.
Key Topics Covered:
- 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- 2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Key Findings
- Global Healthcare Environment
- Global Healthcare Expenditures
- Number of Hospital Beds by Region
- Number of Physicians by Region
- Patient Activity
- Regulation
- Demand by Region
- Shipments by Region
- Raw Materials Used in Disposable Medical Supplies
3. PRODUCTS
- Key Findings
- Demand by Product
- Surgical Instruments & Supplies
- Wound Closures
- Demand Forecast
- Staples & Stapling Devices
- Sutures
- Other Wound Closures
Procedural Kits & Trays
- Cardiovascular Surgery Kits & Trays
- Orthopedic Surgery Kits & Trays
- Anesthesia Kits & Trays
- Biopsy Kits
- Other Procedural Kits & Trays
Surgical Catheters
- Demand Forecast
- Ablation Catheters
- Angioplasty Catheters
- Atherectomy Catheters
- Neurological Catheters
- Suction Catheters
- Other Surgical Catheters
Disposable Surgical Instruments
Plastic Surgical Drapes
- Infusion & Hypodermic Devices
- Infusion Devices
- Demand Forecast
- Premixed IV Solutions
- IV Administration Sets
- IV Catheters
- Other Disposable Infusion Devices
Clinical Hypodermic Devices
- Demand Forecast
- Prefillable Syringes
- Prefillable Drug Cartridges
- Clinical Hypodermic Syringes
- Clinical Hypodermic Needles
- Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables
- Home Testing Supplies
- Demand Forecast
- Blood Glucose Test Strips
- Other Diabetes Testing Supplies
- Other Home Testing Supplies
- Blood Collection Supplies
- Disposable Labware
- Diagnostic Catheters
- Demand Forecast
- Angiography Catheters
- Other Diagnostic Catheters
- Other Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables
- Demand Forecast
- Physicians' Examination Supplies
- Temperature Measuring Products
- Disposable Electrodes
-
Disposable Bandages & Wound Dressings
- Global Demand by Region
- Global Demand by Product
- Disposable Bandages
- Demand Forecast
- Adhesive Bandages & Tapes
- Other Disposable Bandages
- Demand Forecast
- Biological & Synthetic Dressings
- Alginate Dressings
- Antimicrobial Dressings
- Collagen Dressings
- Film Dressings
- Foam Dressings
- Growth Factors
- Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Non-Adherent Dressings
- Nonwoven Medical Disposables
- Disposable Respiratory Devices
- Tracheal Tubes & Accessories
- Prefillable Inhalers
- Demand Forecast
- Dry Powder Inhalers
- Metered Dose Inhalers
- Oxygen Delivery Supplies
- Anesthesia Disposables
- Nebulizers & Accessories
- Humidifiers
- Other Disposable Respiratory Devices
- Disposable Sterilization Supplies
- Sterile Containers
- Demand Forecast
- Trays
- Pouches
- Bags
- Blister & Clamshell Packs
- Sterilization Wrap
- Sterilization Indicators
- Demand Forecast
- Biological Indicators
- Chemical Indicators
- Disposable Incontinence Goods
- Adult Undergarments
- Underpads
- Adult Shields
- Other Disposable Incontinence Goods
Dialysis Disposables
- Hemodialysis Disposables
- Peritoneal Dialysis Disposables
Disposable Medical & Laboratory Gloves
- Examination Gloves
- Surgical Gloves
- Laboratory Gloves
Other Disposable Medical Supplies
- Patient Room Supplies
- Urinary Catheters & Accessories
- Demand Forecast
- Intermittent Catheters
- Indwelling Catheters
- External Catheters
Ostomy Products
- First Aid Kits
- Medical Sponges
- Transdermal Patches
- Medical Waste Disposal Supplies
- Medical Cotton Goods
- Enema Disposables
4. MARKETS
- Key Findings
- Demand Forecast by Market
- Hospitals
- Outpatient Facilities
- Home Healthcare
- Other Markets
5. NORTH AMERICA
- 6. CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
- 7. WESTERN EUROPE
- 8. EASTERN EUROPE
- 9. ASIA/PACIFIC
- 10. AFRICA/MIDEAST
- 11. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- 12. APPENDIX
- Cardinal Health
- Johnson & Johnson
- Baxter International
- Becton Dickinson
- Medline Industries
- Medtronic
- 3M
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdttjp
