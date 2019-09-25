Global Disposable Medical Supplies Markets, 2007-2018 & 2019-2022: Major Players are Cardinal Health, J&J, Baxter Int'l, Becton Dickinson, Medline Industries, Medtronic, and 3M

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disposable Medical Supplies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the $234 billion global market for disposable medical supplies.

This study provides historical data (2007, 2012, 2017) and demand forecasts for 2022 for disposable medical supplies in millions of US dollars (including inflation) by type, market, region, and major countries.

The terms shipments, production, and output are used interchangeably in the study, as are the terms demand, sales, and market, which are defined as domestic shipments, plus imports, minus exports.

For purposes of this study, disposable medical supplies demand is defined as the value of finished products sold by producers at the wholesale level.

Among the specific products analyzed are:

Surgical instruments and supplies

Infusion and hypodermic devices

Diagnostic and laboratory disposables

Bandages and wound dressings

Nonwoven medical disposables

Respiratory devices

Sterilization supplies

Incontinence goods

Dialysis disposables

Medical and laboratory gloves

Other products, including patient room supplies, urinary catheters and accessories, ostomy products, first aid kits, medical sponges, transdermal patches, medical waste disposal supplies, medical cotton goods, and enema supplies

Demand is also analyzed by the following markets:

Hospitals

Home healthcare services

Outpatient services

Other markets, including skilled nursing homes, dental practices, senior day camps and centers, coroners and law enforcement agencies, clinical testing laboratories, life science research organizations, blood banks, educational health centers, public first aid stations, and industrial-occupational clinics

The study also analyzes market share for industry players such as Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Becton Dickinson, Medline Industries, Medtronic, and 3M.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Key Findings

Global Healthcare Environment

Global Healthcare Expenditures

Number of Hospital Beds by Region

Number of Physicians by Region

Patient Activity

Regulation

Demand by Region

Shipments by Region

Raw Materials Used in Disposable Medical Supplies

3. PRODUCTS

Key Findings Demand by Product Surgical Instruments & Supplies

Wound Closures



Demand Forecast

Staples & Stapling Devices

Sutures

Other Wound Closures

Procedural Kits & Trays



Cardiovascular Surgery Kits & Trays

Orthopedic Surgery Kits & Trays

Anesthesia Kits & Trays

Biopsy Kits

Other Procedural Kits & Trays

Surgical Catheters



Demand Forecast

Ablation Catheters

Angioplasty Catheters

Atherectomy Catheters

Neurological Catheters

Suction Catheters

Other Surgical Catheters

Disposable Surgical Instruments



Plastic Surgical Drapes

Infusion & Hypodermic Devices

Infusion Devices

Demand Forecast

Premixed IV Solutions

IV Administration Sets

IV Catheters

Other Disposable Infusion Devices

Clinical Hypodermic Devices



Demand Forecast

Prefillable Syringes

Prefillable Drug Cartridges

Clinical Hypodermic Syringes

Clinical Hypodermic Needles

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Home Testing Supplies

Demand Forecast

Blood Glucose Test Strips

Other Diabetes Testing Supplies

Other Home Testing Supplies

Blood Collection Supplies

Disposable Labware

Diagnostic Catheters

Demand Forecast

Angiography Catheters

Other Diagnostic Catheters

Other Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Demand Forecast

Physicians' Examination Supplies

Temperature Measuring Products

Disposable Electrodes

Disposable Bandages & Wound Dressings Global Demand by Region

Global Demand by Product

Disposable Bandages

Demand Forecast

Adhesive Bandages & Tapes

Other Disposable Bandages Wound Dressings

Demand Forecast

Biological & Synthetic Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Film Dressings

Foam Dressings

Growth Factors

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Non-Adherent Dressings

Nonwoven Medical Disposables

Disposable Respiratory Devices

Tracheal Tubes & Accessories

Prefillable Inhalers

Demand Forecast

Dry Powder Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Oxygen Delivery Supplies

Anesthesia Disposables

Nebulizers & Accessories

Humidifiers

Other Disposable Respiratory Devices

Disposable Sterilization Supplies

Sterile Containers

Demand Forecast

Trays

Pouches

Bags

Blister & Clamshell Packs

Sterilization Wrap

Sterilization Indicators

Demand Forecast

Biological Indicators

Chemical Indicators

Disposable Incontinence Goods

Adult Undergarments

Underpads

Adult Shields

Other Disposable Incontinence Goods

Dialysis Disposables



Hemodialysis Disposables

Peritoneal Dialysis Disposables

Disposable Medical & Laboratory Gloves



Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Laboratory Gloves

Other Disposable Medical Supplies

Patient Room Supplies

Urinary Catheters & Accessories

Demand Forecast

Intermittent Catheters

Indwelling Catheters

External Catheters

Ostomy Products



First Aid Kits

Medical Sponges

Transdermal Patches

Medical Waste Disposal Supplies

Medical Cotton Goods

Enema Disposables

4. MARKETS

Key Findings

Demand Forecast by Market

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Home Healthcare

Other Markets

5. NORTH AMERICA



6. CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA 7. WESTERN EUROPE 8. EASTERN EUROPE 9. ASIA/PACIFIC 10. AFRICA /MIDEAST 11. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE 12. APPENDIX

Cardinal Health

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter International

Becton Dickinson

Medline Industries

Medtronic

3M

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdttjp



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

