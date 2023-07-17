Global Disposable Protective Clothing Strategic Business Report 2023: New Resistant Material R&D Encourages Market Prospects

17 Jul, 2023, 12:45 ET
The global market for Disposable Protective Clothing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
The Disposable Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Makes PPEs Popular
- PPE Adoption Trends Driven by Innovation
- PPE Demand from Major Users to Face Mixed Response
- Online PPE Sales See Major Jump
- Pandemic Leads to Supply Shortages
- The Importance of PPEs in Healthcare Settings
- Proper Donning & Doffing of PPE Holds Critical Relevance for Mitigating COVID-19 Infection Risk
- Protective Clothing: The Star Performer in Personal Protective Equipment Market
- Reuse amid COVID-19-led Supply Shortages
- Pros & Cons of Reusable Medical Protective Clothing
- COVID-19 Outbreak Boosts Demand for Anti-Viral Fabrics
- Disposable Medical Protective Clothing: The Impact on Climate & Health
- Disposable Protective Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Disposable Protective Clothing
- Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chemical, Thermal, Biological / Radiation, Mechanical, and Other Applications
- Difference between Disposable Protective Clothing and Ordinary Workwear
- Alternatives to Disposable Protective Clothing
- Focus Shifts to Healthcare Fabric
- Fibers Used in Healthcare or Hygiene Products
- Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Drapes and Gowns
- Categorization of Select Protective Clothing by Function
- Percentage of Disposable Garments vis-a-vis Reusable Garments in End-Use Industries
- Protective Clothing: European Directive
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Material
- Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, and Other Material Types
- Analysis by End-Use
- Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by End-Use Sector (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Construction, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis: North America Maintains Principal Position while Asia-Pacific to Report Fast Growth
- World Disposable Protective Clothing Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Disposable Protective Clothing Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario: Players Eye on Product Development & Innovation to Survive in Increasingly Competitive Disposable Protective Clothing Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- US Market for Industrial Thermal Clothing (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Market Revenue by Product Type
- US Personal Protective Clothing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Innovations & Improvements Augment Disposable Protective Clothing Market
- Lightweight and Breathable Designs Make a Cut
- New Resistant Material R&D Encourages Market Prospects
- Flame Retardant Protective Clothing Set to Make Gains
- Uptrend in the Protective Clothing Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities for Disposable Protective Clothing
- Key Trends in the Protective Clothing Domain
- Workplace Safety Requirements Spur Demand
- Annual Workplace and Work Related Fatalities (in Thousands) by Region
- Unique Antimicrobial Coatings Augment Protective Clothing Functionality
- Healthcare: Prominent End-Use Sector
- Emphasis on Effective Infection Control Spurs Demand in Healthcare Settings
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
- COVID-19 Stirs the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in Healthcare Applications
- Manufacturing Sector to Remain an Important Consumer
- Established Use Case in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well
- Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021
- Construction Industry: Developments Focus on Improving Worker Safety
- EXHIBIT : World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
