Global Disposable Protective Clothing Strategic Business Report 2023: New Resistant Material R&D Encourages Market Prospects

The global market for Disposable Protective Clothing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Disposable Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Makes PPEs Popular

PPE Adoption Trends Driven by Innovation

PPE Demand from Major Users to Face Mixed Response

Online PPE Sales See Major Jump

Pandemic Leads to Supply Shortages

The Importance of PPEs in Healthcare Settings

Proper Donning & Doffing of PPE Holds Critical Relevance for Mitigating COVID-19 Infection Risk

Protective Clothing: The Star Performer in Personal Protective Equipment Market

Reuse amid COVID-19-led Supply Shortages

Pros & Cons of Reusable Medical Protective Clothing

COVID-19 Outbreak Boosts Demand for Anti-Viral Fabrics

Disposable Medical Protective Clothing: The Impact on Climate & Health

Disposable Protective Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Disposable Protective Clothing

Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chemical, Thermal, Biological / Radiation, Mechanical, and Other Applications

Difference between Disposable Protective Clothing and Ordinary Workwear

Alternatives to Disposable Protective Clothing

Focus Shifts to Healthcare Fabric

Fibers Used in Healthcare or Hygiene Products

Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Drapes and Gowns

Categorization of Select Protective Clothing by Function

Percentage of Disposable Garments vis-a-vis Reusable Garments in End-Use Industries

Protective Clothing: European Directive

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Material

Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, and Other Material Types

Analysis by End-Use

Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by End-Use Sector (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Construction, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis: North America Maintains Principal Position while Asia-Pacific to Report Fast Growth

to Report Fast Growth World Disposable Protective Clothing Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Disposable Protective Clothing Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competitive Scenario: Players Eye on Product Development & Innovation to Survive in Increasingly Competitive Disposable Protective Clothing Market

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

US Market for Industrial Thermal Clothing (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Market Revenue by Product Type

US Personal Protective Clothing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations & Improvements Augment Disposable Protective Clothing Market

Lightweight and Breathable Designs Make a Cut

New Resistant Material R&D Encourages Market Prospects

Flame Retardant Protective Clothing Set to Make Gains

Uptrend in the Protective Clothing Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities for Disposable Protective Clothing

Key Trends in the Protective Clothing Domain

Workplace Safety Requirements Spur Demand

Annual Workplace and Work Related Fatalities (in Thousands) by Region

Unique Antimicrobial Coatings Augment Protective Clothing Functionality

Healthcare: Prominent End-Use Sector

Emphasis on Effective Infection Control Spurs Demand in Healthcare Settings

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

COVID-19 Stirs the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in Healthcare Applications

Manufacturing Sector to Remain an Important Consumer

Established Use Case in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021

Construction Industry: Developments Focus on Improving Worker Safety

EXHIBIT : World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

