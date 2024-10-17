Global Distinction: Fudan University School of Management's Four Programs Ascend to Top 30 Globally, Achieving Five No.1 Rankings in FT EMBA Ranking 2024

Financial Times Unveils Global EMBA Ranking 2024

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fudan University School of Management ("FDSM", or the "School") has distinguished itself in the Financial Times (FT) Global Executive MBA Ranking 2024, released on October 14, 2024. It is the only business school with all four of its participating programs ranked among the top 30 worldwide, demonstrating the School's uniform excellence across its entire program portfolio.

FDSM's Four Programs Rank in the Top 30 of the FT Global EMBA Ranking 2024, Achieving Five No.1 Rankings

In the latest FT ranking, Fudan's EMBA program came in 10th globally, maintaining its position as the top-ranked Chinese-taught EMBA program worldwide for the third consecutive year. The Washington University-Fudan University Executive MBA program ranks third internationally and leads in Salary Today worldwide. The HKU-Fudan IMBA programme is 24th and No.1 among global part-time MBA programs. Additionally, the BI-Fudan MBA program placed 30th, noted for having the top alumni network and the highest salary increase.

Consistent Excellence: FDSM's Four Programs Secure Top 30 Global Rankings This Year

Since its first participation in the rankings in 2006, the position of FDSM has shown consistent improvement. From the initial participation of a single program, maintaining the top position in Chinese mainland for several consecutive years, to the evaluation of multiple programs, consistently placing in the global top 100 and top 50. This year, all four programs are featured in the top 30 globally, showcasing continuous enhancement in the quality and standards of the School's talent development.

FDSM remains committed to its original goal of genuine and comprehensive involvement in the rankings while embracing international scrutiny as a catalyst for improvement. Over the past 19 years, the School has provided accurate and valid information following the FT's ranking procedures and rules. Notably, it has become the business school with the most evaluated programs, the broadest student coverage, and the best ranking outcomes since the launch of the FT Global EMBA's ranking.

Research Leadership: Significant Advancements in Research Levels Over Four Years

The FT Global EMBA Ranking emphasizes the research capabilities of participating institutions. FDSM has excelled in this area, steadily enhancing its position. Over the past four years, its ranking in this category has risen from 64th to 57th, then to 53rd, and now 46th, marking its debut in the world's top 50.

FDSM is committed to refining its research system, fostering a vibrant research environment, and encouraging faculty to engage in research focused on Chinese contexts. The proportion of high-level research output utilizing Chinese data and case studies in top international journals has increased annually. According to the UTD Top 100 Business Schools Research Ranking 2019-2023, the School is ranked 70th globally, up six places from last year, maintaining its position as the top-ranked school in Chinese mainland and marking its ninth consecutive year in the coveted list. In 2023 alone, the faculty applied for over 100 research grants across multiple domains, with the number of projects funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China reaching a new high. This year also saw the initiation of two key projects in the AI+ field, underscoring the faculty's leadership in research and the sustainability of the School's research programs.

Alumni Network Influence: Four Programs Among the World's Top 20, Providing Comprehensive Alumni Empowerment

This year's FT Global EMBA Ranking introduced a new sub-indicator, 'Alumni Network,' recognizing the importance of alumni networks for business school students and graduates. In this category, all four programs of FDSM ranked among the top 20 globally, with the BI-Fudan MBA program securing the top position worldwide. These achievements demonstrate the exceptional impact of the School's extensive alumni network in empowering both students and alumni and providing them with practical support.

FDSM boasts an alumni network exceeding 60,000 members, spanning all industries and regions worldwide. This extensive network offers students and alumni a broad platform for career development and growth. To further enhance these connections, the School has established a dedicated Alumni Centre focused on promoting information exchange, resource sharing, and fostering a sense of community among alumni. In 2023, FDSM organized over 600 alumni events throughout the year, attracting participation from more than 20,000 alumni and strengthening the bonds among them.

SOURCE School of Management, Fudan University