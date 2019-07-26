Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market Research Report 2019 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations 2017-2026

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) market accounted for $61.64 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $194.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.6%



The factors driving the market growth are an expansion in increasing technological advancements and growing demand for distributed energy generation systems. However, increasing the cost of energy generation are restraining the market.



Distributed energy generation refers to small scale energy generation units which generate electricity with the help of renewable resources such as solar, wind, etc. to provide electricity during power outages. Implementation of DEG offers power reliability, reduction in the cost of electricity and many other end-user application benefits.



By End User, commercial & industrial segment is driven during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of solar PV modules for power generation due to their ability to provide clean and quality control is expected to propel the demand for the market. Based on geography, the Asia Pacific in the global scenario has a positive impact on the market due to lack of electricity in rural areas in emerging economies.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biomass Energy

5.3 Complex System of Fuel Cell and the Micro Gas Turbine

5.4 Geothermal Power Generation

5.5 Solar Power Generation

5.6 Wind Power Generation



6 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wind Turbine

6.3 Solar Photovoltaic

6.4 Reciprocating Engines

6.5 Micro Turbines

6.6 Gas & Steam Turbines

6.7 Fuel Cells

6.8 Combined Heat Power (CHP)



7 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Off-Grid

7.3 On-Grid



8 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.3 Commercial & Industrial

8.4 Buildings & Institutions



9 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

11.2 Capstone Turbine Corporation

11.3 Caterpillar Power Plants

11.4 Doosan Fuel Cell America

11.5 E.ON SE

11.6 Enercon GmbH

11.7 First Solar

11.8 FuelCell Energy Inc.

11.9 General Electric (GE)

11.10 Rolls-Royce PLC

11.11 Siemens AG

11.12 Suzlon Energy Limited.

11.13 Toyota Turbine and Systems Inc.

11.14 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

11.15 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.



