Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Report 2022: High Adoption of the Technology in IT, Telecommunication and Healthcare Centers Presents Opportunities

Jul 14, 2022, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Research Report by Type (Multimode and Single- Mode), Operating Principle, Scattering Method, Application, Vertical, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market size was estimated at USD 1,402.41 million in 2021, USD 1,535.64 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.67% to reach USD 2,441.02 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Multimode and Single- Mode.
- Based on Operating Principle, the market was studied across OFDR and OTDR.
- Based on Scattering Method, the market was studied across Brillouin Scattering Effect, Fiber Brag Grating, Raman Scattering Effect, and Rayleigh Scattering Effect.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Acoustic sensing, Strain Sensing, and Temperature sensing.
- Based on Vertical, the market was studied across Civil Engineering, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Power & Utility, and Safety & Security.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increased virtue of the technology to offer optimum performance in challenging end uses
- Need to deploy fiber optics in mission-critical scenarios
- High initial acquisition and installation costs
- Restraints
- Cost associated with the deployment of distributed fiber optic sensor
- Opportunities
- Increasing number of investment by enterprises for the technological advancement and R&D practices
- High adoption of the technology in IT and telecommunication and healthcare centers
- Challenges
- Complex installation process
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by Type
7. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by Operating Principle
8. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by Scattering Method
9. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by Application
10. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, by Vertical
11. Americas Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market
12. Asia-Pacific Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- AFL
- AP Sensing GmbH
- BANDWEAVER
- Brugg Kable AG
- FISO Technologies Inc.
- Halliburton Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Luna Innovations, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- OFS Fitel, LLC
- Omnisens S.A.
- OSENSA Innovations Corp.
- Qinetiq Group PLC
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- SOLIFOS AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbylr4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article