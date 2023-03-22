Global Distributed Generation (DG) Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Generation (DG): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market to Reach $615.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Distributed Generation (DG) estimated at US$245.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$615.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fuel Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11% CAGR and reach US$92.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solar Pv Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR



The Distributed Generation (DG) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal: Beyond the Current Challenges, The Pandemic Will Fuel Energy Transition

Recommendations for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era

The Pandemic Speeds up Demand Side Management Application through DERs

Distributed Generation: A Prelude

Types of Distributed Generation Resources

Major Distributed Generation Technologies with Typical Installed Capacity Range

Categorization of Distributed Generation Technologies by Capacity Installations

Fuel Cells

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems

Distributed Wind Turbines

Gas Turbines

Reciprocating Engines

Microturbines

Microhydroelectric Generators

Distributed Power Generation: A Game Changer for the Electric Power Industry

Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run

Commercial Segment: Largest End Use Market

Europe : The Largest Regional Market

: The Largest Regional Market Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

Key Trends in the Distributed Energy Resources Market

Major Factors Driving Deployment of Distributed Generation in Developed and Developing Economies

Environmental Benefits

Utility Benefits

Reliability and Energy Security Benefits

Grid Expansion and Equipment Benefits

Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Distributed Solar: The High Growth Segment

Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for Farmers in the US

Growing Interest in Distributed Fuel Cell Generation Systems to Benefit Stationary Fuel Cells

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Natural Gas Offers Significant Opportunities in Distributed Generation of Electricity

Reciprocating Combustion Engines (RCEs) Apt for Flexible Peaking

Growing Prominence of Distributed Power Generation Benefits Market Prospects for Combustion Turbines

Distributed Power Technologies: Brief Details on Power Technology, Size Range, Power Efficiency Range, Fuel Options and Applications

Micro Turbines Witness Increasing Deployment in Distributed Energy Generation

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies

Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model: Foundation for Market Growth

High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility Companies' 'Death Spiral'

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts

Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in Electric Utility Network

Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security

Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025E)

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity Management Forever

Global Distributed Generation Capacity in Microgrids by Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations for Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas Generators, Small Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and Others

DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable Cost Sharing a Major Priority

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous Growth Potential

Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify the Disruptive Effect of DG

Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG Market

Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG

Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for the DG Market

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed Generation

Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed Generation

Technical Barriers

Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment

