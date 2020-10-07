Global District Cooling Market Report 2020: U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "District Cooling - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for District Cooling estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Absorption Cooling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Production Techniques segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR

The District Cooling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ADC Energy Systems L.L.C.

Danfoss A/S - District Energy

DC Pro Engineering LLC

District Cooling Company

Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower)

Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool)

Fortum Corporation

Gas District Cooling (M) Sdn Bhd

Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd

Logstor A/S

Marafeq Qatar

Pal Technology

Qatar District Cooling Company (Qatar Cool)

Ramboll Group A/S

Shinryo Corporation

Siemens AG

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.

Stellar Energy

Tabreed, National Central Cooling Company PJSC

Veolia Environnement SA

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



District Energy: A Strategy to Address Climate Change

District Cooling Market: A Prelude

Absorption Cooling: A High Growth Segment

Commercial End-Use Segment Leads District Cooling Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

District Cooling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Global Warming and Constantly Rising Temperatures Give Rise to the Need for District Cooling Networks

Concerns over Global Warming Raise Significance of District Cooling: Countries with Highest Ecological Footprint Per Person (in gha/person)

Driven by Population Growth, Urbanization and Real-Estate and Infrastructure Expansion, District Cooling Demand in Emerging Economies Set for Rapid Growth

Global Population in Thousands by Region for the Years 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Global Urban Population in Thousands by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Growing Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Popular by Region

Infrastructure Spending and Projection Investment Requirements in $ Trillion: Breakdown by Geographic Region for the Period 2000-2015 and 2017-2035

Rising Demand for Air Conditioning Shifts Focus onto District Cooling Systems

Global Population Growth to Concentrate in Tropical Regions: Projected Growth in Population (in Thousands) by Select Countries for the Period 2019-2035

High Potential to Save Cooling Costs through Adoption of District Cooling: Potential Savings in Energy Used and Cost Using District Cooling for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

High Energy Efficiency Advantage of District Cooling Over Conventional Cooling Augurs Well for the Market

Electricity Consumption in KW/TR for Various Cooling Technologies

Growing Demand for Sustainable and Energy Efficient Cooling Technologies to Fuel Demand for District Cooling Systems

Rising Adoption of Sustainable Building Codes and Standards: A Positive Growth Factor

Government Regulations and Policies Vital to Boost Potential of District Cooling Market

Smart District Cooling Systems to Impact Development of Smart Cities

Technology Advancements Translate into Significant Cost and Operational Benefits for District Cooling Systems

Artificial Intelligence to Foster Growth of District Cooling Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

District Cooling

District Cooling Technologies

Absorption-Based Cooling

Alternative Thermally Activated Cooling

Advantages and Disadvantages of District Cooling Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

District Cooling Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

District Cooling Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Absorption Cooling (Production Technique) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Absorption Cooling (Production Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Other Production Techniques (Production Technique) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Production Techniques (Production Technique) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Institutional (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Institutional (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53i6qv

