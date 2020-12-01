Global DNA Methylation (Consumables, Instruments, Software) Markets, 2019-2020 & 2030 with Exact Sciences Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and QIAGEN N.V. Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DNA Methylation Market: Focus on Products, Technologies, Applications, End Users, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DNA methylation is a heritable epigenetic marker which involves the covalent transfer of a methyl group to the C-5 position of the cytosine ring of DNA by enzymes known as DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs). In humans, DNA methylation occurs primarily at cytosines in any context of the genome.

More than 98% of DNA methylation occurs in a CpG dinucleotide context in somatic cells. The current DNA methylation market is mainly dominated by several diagnostic majors, such as Exact Sciences Corporation, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., which offer a wide variety of diagnostics and research-based products for the detection of DNA methylation in genomes.

These products are generally based on technologies, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarrays, and sequencing, including both traditional and next-generation sequencing. The underlying utility of diagnostic testing for DNA methylation is based on the identification of clinically actionable genetic function, which provides crucial information on diagnosis, prognosis, and theranostics of genetic disorders and thereby facilitates clinical work-up, treatment management, and therapeutic selection.

The existing market of DNA methylation is favored by multiple factors, which include a global increase in cancer prevalence and declining costs and increasing output of sequencing. In addition, an increasing number of product approvals and launches pertaining to the global DNA methylation market will provide a lucrative growth for this market. Moreover, increasing the use of early-stage biomarkers in cancer profiling is the key driving factor for the market.

Government funding is also one of the major growth factors for the DNA methylation market because increasing funding by the government is expected to facilitate research institutes and key players to develop, as well as market novel assays useful for the diagnosis of several tumors. Increasing funding will lead to the liquidity of the cancer profiling market, and thus, companies will develop various testing options to identify the underlying mutations that serve as a possible cause for the disease. All these factors are, therefore, expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-user, and region, which highlight value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide 360-degree coverage of the domain.

Competitive Landscape

On the basis of region, North America is expected to retain a leading position throughout the forecast period 2020-2030, followed by Europe. This is a result of the presence of leading industry players in this region, coupled up with the highest prevalence of cancer in 2018.

Major players, including Illumina, Inc., MDxHealth S.A., Diagenode Diagnostics S.A., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others, led the number of key developments witnessed by the market during the period 2017-2020.

The market was dominated by players such as Exact Sciences Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and QIAGEN N.V. in 2018 and 2019. These companies ensured their market stature through several key developments undertaken during the period.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Product Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion



2 Market Scope

2.1 Scope of Work

2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Global DNA Methylation Market: Research Methodology

3.2 Data Sources

3.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.4 Market Estimation Model

3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling



4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 DNA Methylation: Impact on Human Health

4.3 Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2019-2030

4.4 Future Potential

4.5 COVID-19 Impact on the Global DNA Methylation Market



5 Global DNA Methylation Market: Industry Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

5.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 Japan



6 Global DNA Methylation Market: Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Iceberg Analysis

6.3 Impact Analysis

6.4 Market Drivers

6.4.1 Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence

6.4.2 Increasing Government Funding for Healthcare

6.4.3 Declining Costs and Increasing Output of Sequencing

6.5 Market Restraints

6.5.1 High Cost of Instrument

6.5.2 Lack of High-Complexity Testing Centers and Skilled Professionals in High-Growth Regions

6.5.3 Low Adoption in Diagnostic Applications

6.6 Market Opportunities

6.6.1 Growing Trend of Methylome Sequencing for Precision Medicine

6.6.2 Advancing Technological Developments for Methylome Sequencing

6.6.3 Growth in Non-Oncology Applications of DNA Methylation



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Product Launches and Upgrades

7.2 Synergistic Activities

7.3 Acquisitions

7.4 Product Approvals, Business Expansion, and Other Activities

7.5 Market Share Analysis, 2018-2019

7.6 Growth Share Analysis

7.6.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)

7.6.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Technology)

7.6.3 Growth Share Analysis (by Application)



8 Global DNA Methylation Market (by Product Type)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Consumables

8.3 Instruments

8.4 Software



9 Global DNA Methylation Market (by Technology)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

9.3 Sequencing

9.3.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

9.3.2 Traditional Sequencing

9.4 Microarray

9.5 Other Technologies



10 Global DNA Methylation Market (by Application)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Clinical Applications

10.3 Translational Research

10.3.1 Oncology Research

10.3.2 Non-Oncology Research

10.3.3 Other Research Applications



11 Global DNA Methylation Market (by End User)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

11.3 Research and Academic Institutions

11.4 Contract Research Organizations

11.5 Other End Users



12 Global DNA Methylation Market (by Region)



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Company Overview

13.2 Role of Abcam plc in the Global DNA Methylation Market

13.3 Financials

13.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.5 SWOT Analysis

Abcam plc

Active Motif, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Diagenode Diagnostics S.A.

EpiGentek Group Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

