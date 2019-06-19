Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Markets 2015-2018 & 2019-2022 - Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand
Jun 19, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics in US$ Million by the following Application Areas:
- Infectious Diseases
- Cancer Testing
- Genetic Predisposition
- Identity/Forensics
- Others
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Molecular (USA)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company (USA)
- bioMrieux (France)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences (UK)
- Luminex Corporation (USA)
- QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET DYNAMICS
What are DNA-Probes?
DNA-based Diagnostics
A Prelude
DNA Tests: Finding Use in Numerous Applications
DNA Probes: Robust Growth Ahead
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
The United States: Unraveling the Country's Edge in DNA-based Diagnostics
Infectious Diseases Tests Dominate the DNA-based Diagnostics Market
Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects
Decoding the Genetic Puzzle
Advantages of DNA-Probe Tests
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Growth Inhibitors in a Nutshell
Genetic Profiling of Pathogens: A Road Less Traveled
Roche's Entry into the Hall of Molecular Fame
DNA Technology: An Evolutionary Scan
Tracking Landmark Breakthroughs in DNA Diagnostics: 1953-2005
Market Opportunities
2. MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS
World's Aging Population Drives the Popularity of DNA-Probe Tests
Global Aging Population Statistics
Opportunity Indicators
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand DNA Probes Based Diagnostics
AIDS: A Global Epidemic
Facts & Figures
Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth
Reimbursements: Under the Umbrella
Evolution of New & Virulent Infectious Agents
Challenges in Widespread Deployment of DNA-based Diagnostics
Improvements in Assay Capabilities
Information Handling & Processing: The Soft Side of Diagnostics
Integration: The Ultimate Challenge
DNA Probe Technology Gains Prominence in Diagnosing Vaginitis
Gene Banks
A Ray of Hope for the Future
3. DNA PROBES-BASED DIAGNOSTICS
A PRIMER
Diagnostic Gene Detection Products
Molecular Diagnostics: A Powerful Disease Detection Tool
DNA Probes-Based Products
Direct Detection of Target Sequence
Nucleic Acid Amplification
Gene Detection Using DNA Chips
Gene Detection by DNA Sequencing
The Dynamics of Key Enabling Technologies
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
In Situ Hybridization
Chemiluminescence
Gen-Probe Tigris
DNA Chips
Molecular Diagnostics
A Primer
Implications for Clinical Diagnostics
Need of the Hour
Impact of the Human Genome Project
Tailored Patient Management: An Epitomized Future of Molecular Diagnostics
Outlook
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Background
Gene Probe Technology
What is DNA?
DNA Probes
Miniaturization: A Revolutionary Method in DNA Analysis
Gene Chip Technology
DNA Chips
Chromosome Painting Probes
Diagnostic Applications Based on DNA Probes: An Overview
Infectious Diseases
Respiratory Tract Infections
Diagnosis of Mycoplasma
DNA Probes to Detect Legionella Pneumophila
Detecting Tuberculosis through Rapid Diagnostic Tests
How the Technique Works
Limitations
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV
HTLV-1 Testing
Hepatitis Testing
Chlamydia DNA Probes
Detection of Intestinal Parasites
Entamoeba Histolytica
Salmonella
Malaria Testing
Identity/Forensics
DNA Profiling: A Key Forensic Tool
DNA-Based Forensic Diagnostics
Tracing Human Origins
Genetic Predisposition
Molecular HLA Testing
Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing
Cancer Testing
Cancer: A Deadly Disease Afflicting Millions
Slow Detoxifiers: Potential Cancer Candidates
Improving Cancer Surgery through Diagnostic Tests
Types of Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
Breast Cancer
PCR Screening Technology for Breast Cancer
Eye Cancers
DNA Probes to Detect Retinoblastoma
Others
The Ames Test
Genetic Testing
Other Diagnostic Applications
Cystic Fibrosis
Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy
Huntington's Disease
Diabetes
Detection of Multidrug Resistance
Bacterial Resistance to Antibiotics
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix
Illumina Partners with Memorial Sloan Kettering
Cancer Genetics to Acquire BioServe Biotechnologies
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Abbott Molecular (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson, and Company (USA)
bioMrieux (France)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
GE Healthcare Life Sciences (UK)
Luminex Corporation (USA)
QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 57)
- The United States (37)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (12)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
