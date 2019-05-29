Global DNA Sequencing Research, Applied and Clinical Markets 2017-2018 & 2019-2023 - Technologies, Applications, Industries, Initiatives, Patents and Companies

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied and Clinical Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes sequencing technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for sequencing products and services are given for the years 2017, 2018, and 2023.

This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact sequencing applications. Of particular interest is a discussion of population-scale sequencing projects throughout the world, and their likely impact on the sequencing industry. The main market driving forces for sequencing products and services are listed and discussed.

The report quantifies the sequencing markets by delivered format, including sequencing workflow products (sample preparation kits and reagents, sequencing instruments and consumables, and informatics) and sequencing services (clinical diagnostics and sequencing services to applied market customers).

The sample preparation kits and reagents market is quantified by type, that is, DNA isolation and extraction; target enrichment; and library preparation. The sequencing instruments and consumables market given by platform (Sanger, NGS and 3GS) and by product type (instruments, consumables).

The sequencing services market is analyzed by end user application (applied, clinical, research and development) and by genome type (human, non-human). Within sequencing services, the applied market is analyzed by end user application (agriculture, biopharma, consumer, microbiology, population-scale genomics, synthetic biology, and other).

Also within sequencing services, the clinical market is analyzed and quantified on a number of levels, including by disease category (cardiovascular, clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, neurology, oncology, reproductive health, and transplant medicine); by sequenced region (single gene, targeted region/multi-gene, exome, whole genome, and metagenome); by assay type (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring).

Within the diagnostics market, the oncology, reproductive health and transplant medicine market segments are analyzed as follows. The oncology market segment is analyzed by assay type; by sequenced region; and by indication (bladder, brain, breast, colorectal, cancer unknown primary, gastrointestinal stromal tumor, kidney, leukemia/lymphoma, lung, melanoma, pan-cancer, prostate, thyroid, and other cancer). The reproductive health market segment is analyzed by assay type; sequenced region; and application (carrier screening, in-vitro fertilization, newborn screening and non-invasive prenatal screening). The transplant market segment is analyzed by assay type; sequenced region; and organ type (lung, heart, liver, and kidney).

Industry sectors analyzed include Sequencing instruments; long-read sequencing; target enrichment; gene editing; informatics; blockchain; liquid biopsy; reproductive health diagnostics; consumer genomics; agriculture; and DNA data storage.

More than 200 companies in the sequencing industry are profiled in this report.

The publisher provides a summary of the more than 200 of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 through March 2019, including key alliance trends.

The Report Includes:

27 data tables and 79 additional tables

An overview of global market for DNA sequencing and discussion of applications in research, applied and clinical markets

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Description of sequencing markets by workflow, including sample preparation products; sequencing instruments and consumables; informatics; and sequencing services

Coverage of Sanger and next-generation technologies in detail

Detailed description of key sequencing research & development programs such as American Gut Consortium, BabySeq and Blood Profiling Atlas

A look at the current trends and recent developments in the market

Company profiles of the major players of the market, including 23Andme Inc., Mayo Medical Laboratories, Novogene Co. Ltd., Qiagen NV, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview



Sequencing Markets

Sequencing Growth Driving Forces

Sequencing Applications

Sequencing Industry

Chapter 4 Technology Background

Importance of DNA

Genetic Variation and Analysis

History of Sequencing

Sequencing Technologies

Sanger Sequencing

Next Generation Sequencing

Informatics Technologies

Base Calling

Mapping to a Reference Sequence

Variant Analysis

Clinical Sequencing Adoption Challenges

Chapter 5 Sequencing Initiatives

Sequencing Initiatives

American Gut Consortium

BabySeq

Blood Profiling Atlas

Cancer-ID

Cancer Moon Shots Program

China Precision Medicine Initiative

ClinGen

Epifemcare

France Genomic Medicine Plan

Friends of Cancer Research Project

Human Cell Atlas Consortium

Immunomonitor Consortium

Integration of Imaging and Fluid-based Tumor Monitoring in Cancer Therapy Program

Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care

Lung-Map

Matchmaker Exchange

Metagenomics and Metadesign of Subways and Urban Biomes (MetaSub)

Million Veteran Program

Mind

MedSeq

National Microbiome Initiative

Next Generation Single Cell Analysis Program

Precancer Atlas

Precision Medicine Initiative

Prompt

QuIP Project

TopMed

Population Sequencing Programs

Chapter 6 Research and Applied Applications

Introduction

Research and Development Applications

Applied Applications

Direct to Consumer

Biopharma

Agriculture

Forensics

Microbiome

Synthetic Biology

Chapter 7 Clinical Applications

Introduction

Cancer Applications

Mendelian Disorders Applications

Reproductive Health Applications

Microbiology and Infectious Disease Applications

Complex Disorders Applications

Transplant Diagnostics Applications

Chapter 8 Sequencing Industry

Introduction

Sequencing Instruments Industry

Long Read Sequencing Industry

Target Enrichment and Amplification Industry

Gene Editing Industry

Sequencing Informatics Industry

Sequencing Data-Based Blockchain Industry

Liquid Biopsy Assay Industry

Reproductive Health Diagnostics Industry

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Industry

Fetal Cell NIPT Industry

Agriculture Industry

Consumer Genomics Industry

DNA Data Storage Industry

Chapter 9 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Acquisitions

Strategic Alliances

Key Trends

2017 Alliances

2018 Alliances

2019 Alliances

Chapter 10 Sequencing Markets

Growth Driving Forces

Sequencing Market

Sequencing Instruments and Consumables Market

Sample Prep Kits and Reagents Market

Informatics Market

Sequencing Services Market

Agriculture Market

Biopharma Market

Consumer Genomics Market

Microbiology Market

Population Genomics Market

Synthetic Biology Market

Clinical Diagnostic Sequencing Market

Cardiology Market

Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease Market

Mendelian Disorders Market

Metabolic/Immune Disorders Market

Neurology Market

Oncology Market

Reproductive Health Market

Transplant Market

Single Gene Market

Multigene/Hotspot Market

Exome Sequencing Market

Whole Genome Sequencing Market

Screening/Early Detection Market

Diagnosis Market

Therapy Guidance Market

Monitoring Market

Cancer Clinical Diagnostics Sequencing Market

Lung Cancer Market

Breast Cancer Market

Colorectal Cancer Market

Pan-Cancer Market

Other Cancers

Oncology Screening/Early Detection Market

Oncology Diagnosis Market

Oncology Therapy Guidance Market

Oncology Monitoring Market

Role of Novel Biomarkers for Oncology Therapy Guidance and Monitoring

Reproductive Health Markets

IVF Market

Newborn Screening Market

Carrier Screening Market

NIPT Market

Transplant Market

Geographical Market

Chapter 11 Patent Review/ New Developments

Circulating Tumor Cell Patents

Exosome Patents

Cell-free DNA Patents

Sequencing-Related Patent Disputes

