Global DNA Sequencing Research, Applied and Clinical Markets 2017-2018 & 2019-2023 - Technologies, Applications, Industries, Initiatives, Patents and Companies
May 29, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied and Clinical Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes sequencing technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for sequencing products and services are given for the years 2017, 2018, and 2023.
This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact sequencing applications. Of particular interest is a discussion of population-scale sequencing projects throughout the world, and their likely impact on the sequencing industry. The main market driving forces for sequencing products and services are listed and discussed.
The report quantifies the sequencing markets by delivered format, including sequencing workflow products (sample preparation kits and reagents, sequencing instruments and consumables, and informatics) and sequencing services (clinical diagnostics and sequencing services to applied market customers).
The sample preparation kits and reagents market is quantified by type, that is, DNA isolation and extraction; target enrichment; and library preparation. The sequencing instruments and consumables market given by platform (Sanger, NGS and 3GS) and by product type (instruments, consumables).
The sequencing services market is analyzed by end user application (applied, clinical, research and development) and by genome type (human, non-human). Within sequencing services, the applied market is analyzed by end user application (agriculture, biopharma, consumer, microbiology, population-scale genomics, synthetic biology, and other).
Also within sequencing services, the clinical market is analyzed and quantified on a number of levels, including by disease category (cardiovascular, clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, neurology, oncology, reproductive health, and transplant medicine); by sequenced region (single gene, targeted region/multi-gene, exome, whole genome, and metagenome); by assay type (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring).
Within the diagnostics market, the oncology, reproductive health and transplant medicine market segments are analyzed as follows. The oncology market segment is analyzed by assay type; by sequenced region; and by indication (bladder, brain, breast, colorectal, cancer unknown primary, gastrointestinal stromal tumor, kidney, leukemia/lymphoma, lung, melanoma, pan-cancer, prostate, thyroid, and other cancer). The reproductive health market segment is analyzed by assay type; sequenced region; and application (carrier screening, in-vitro fertilization, newborn screening and non-invasive prenatal screening). The transplant market segment is analyzed by assay type; sequenced region; and organ type (lung, heart, liver, and kidney).
Industry sectors analyzed include Sequencing instruments; long-read sequencing; target enrichment; gene editing; informatics; blockchain; liquid biopsy; reproductive health diagnostics; consumer genomics; agriculture; and DNA data storage.
More than 200 companies in the sequencing industry are profiled in this report.
The publisher provides a summary of the more than 200 of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 through March 2019, including key alliance trends.
The Report Includes:
- 27 data tables and 79 additional tables
- An overview of global market for DNA sequencing and discussion of applications in research, applied and clinical markets
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Description of sequencing markets by workflow, including sample preparation products; sequencing instruments and consumables; informatics; and sequencing services
- Coverage of Sanger and next-generation technologies in detail
- Detailed description of key sequencing research & development programs such as American Gut Consortium, BabySeq and Blood Profiling Atlas
- A look at the current trends and recent developments in the market
- Company profiles of the major players of the market, including 23Andme Inc., Mayo Medical Laboratories, Novogene Co. Ltd., Qiagen NV, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Sequencing Markets
- Sequencing Growth Driving Forces
- Sequencing Applications
- Sequencing Industry
Chapter 4 Technology Background
- Importance of DNA
- Genetic Variation and Analysis
- History of Sequencing
- Sequencing Technologies
- Sanger Sequencing
- Next Generation Sequencing
- Informatics Technologies
- Base Calling
- Mapping to a Reference Sequence
- Variant Analysis
- Clinical Sequencing Adoption Challenges
Chapter 5 Sequencing Initiatives
- Sequencing Initiatives
- American Gut Consortium
- BabySeq
- Blood Profiling Atlas
- Cancer-ID
- Cancer Moon Shots Program
- China Precision Medicine Initiative
- ClinGen
- Epifemcare
- France Genomic Medicine Plan
- Friends of Cancer Research Project
- Human Cell Atlas Consortium
- Immunomonitor Consortium
- Integration of Imaging and Fluid-based Tumor Monitoring in Cancer Therapy Program
- Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care
- Lung-Map
- Matchmaker Exchange
- Metagenomics and Metadesign of Subways and Urban Biomes (MetaSub)
- Million Veteran Program
- Mind
- MedSeq
- National Microbiome Initiative
- Next Generation Single Cell Analysis Program
- Precancer Atlas
- Precision Medicine Initiative
- Prompt
- QuIP Project
- TopMed
- Population Sequencing Programs
Chapter 6 Research and Applied Applications
- Introduction
- Research and Development Applications
- Applied Applications
- Direct to Consumer
- Biopharma
- Agriculture
- Forensics
- Microbiome
- Synthetic Biology
Chapter 7 Clinical Applications
- Introduction
- Cancer Applications
- Mendelian Disorders Applications
- Reproductive Health Applications
- Microbiology and Infectious Disease Applications
- Complex Disorders Applications
- Transplant Diagnostics Applications
Chapter 8 Sequencing Industry
- Introduction
- Sequencing Instruments Industry
- Long Read Sequencing Industry
- Target Enrichment and Amplification Industry
- Gene Editing Industry
- Sequencing Informatics Industry
- Sequencing Data-Based Blockchain Industry
- Liquid Biopsy Assay Industry
- Reproductive Health Diagnostics Industry
- Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Industry
- Fetal Cell NIPT Industry
- Agriculture Industry
- Consumer Genomics Industry
- DNA Data Storage Industry
Chapter 9 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
- Acquisitions
- Strategic Alliances
- Key Trends
- 2017 Alliances
- 2018 Alliances
- 2019 Alliances
Chapter 10 Sequencing Markets
- Growth Driving Forces
- Sequencing Market
- Sequencing Instruments and Consumables Market
- Sample Prep Kits and Reagents Market
- Informatics Market
- Sequencing Services Market
- Agriculture Market
- Biopharma Market
- Consumer Genomics Market
- Microbiology Market
- Population Genomics Market
- Synthetic Biology Market
- Clinical Diagnostic Sequencing Market
- Cardiology Market
- Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease Market
- Mendelian Disorders Market
- Metabolic/Immune Disorders Market
- Neurology Market
- Oncology Market
- Reproductive Health Market
- Transplant Market
- Single Gene Market
- Multigene/Hotspot Market
- Exome Sequencing Market
- Whole Genome Sequencing Market
- Screening/Early Detection Market
- Diagnosis Market
- Therapy Guidance Market
- Monitoring Market
- Cancer Clinical Diagnostics Sequencing Market
- Lung Cancer Market
- Breast Cancer Market
- Colorectal Cancer Market
- Pan-Cancer Market
- Other Cancers
- Oncology Screening/Early Detection Market
- Oncology Diagnosis Market
- Oncology Therapy Guidance Market
- Oncology Monitoring Market
- Role of Novel Biomarkers for Oncology Therapy Guidance and Monitoring
- Reproductive Health Markets
- IVF Market
- Newborn Screening Market
- Carrier Screening Market
- NIPT Market
- Transplant Market
- Geographical Market
Chapter 11 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Circulating Tumor Cell Patents
- Exosome Patents
- Cell-free DNA Patents
- Sequencing-Related Patent Disputes
