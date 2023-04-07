Global DNA Sequencing Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

Apr 07, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Sequencing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for DNA Sequencing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The DNA Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured) -
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- BGI
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- DNASTAR
- Eppendorf SE
- Eurofins Genomics
- Illumina, Inc.
- Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.
- LI-COR, Inc.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- PerkinElmer Genomics
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- DNA Sequencing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction
- A Brief History on Evolution of DNA Sequencing Technology
- Different Types of Sequencing Approaches
- Shotgun Sequencing
- High-Throughput Approach
- Long-Read Sequencing Approaches
- Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) Sequencing
- Nanopore DNA Sequencing
- Short-Read Sequencing Approaches
- Massively Parallel Signature Sequencing (MPSS)
- Massively Parallel Signature Sequencing (MPSS)
- Polony Sequencing
- 454 Pyrosequencing
- Illumina (Solexa) Sequencing
- Combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis (cPAS)
- SOLiD sequencing
- Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing
- DNA Nanoball Sequencing
- Heliscope Single Molecule Sequencing
- Microfluidic Systems
- A Prelude to DNA Sequencing
- Major Applications
- DNA Sequencing Application
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on DNA Sequencing Market
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- DNA Sequencing Market Set for a Rapid Growth
- Regional Market Perspective
- North America Leads the Global Market
- Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth
- Increasing R&D Activities in NGS
- Illumina, the Dominant Force in the Global NGS Market
- The Market for DNA Sequencing in Europe amid the Pandemic
- Growing Adoption of Sequencing Services in Clinical Workflows Propels Market Growth
- Increasing Use in Drug Discovery Drives Market Growth
- Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
- Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018
- DNA Sequencing and Cancer Care
- Technological Advancements in NGFS Aids Market Expansion
- The First Mobile Genome Sequence Analyzer in the World
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
