Global DNA Sequencing Technologies, Markets & Companies - Market Report to 2030

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Sequencing - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report briefly reviews basics of human genome variations, development of sequencing technologies, and their applications. Current large and small sequencers are described as well as companies developing them. Various applications of sequencing are described including those for genetics, medical diagnostics, drug discovery, and cancer. Next-generation sequencing technologies, both second and third generations, are reviewed. Companies developing software for analysis of sequencing data are also included. Selected academic institutes conducting research in sequencing are also listed.



The current market is mostly for research applications and future markets will be other applications related to healthcare. The value of DNA sequencer market in 2020 is described with estimates for 2024 and 2030. Various methods and factors on which market estimates depend are described briefly. Markets are tabulated according to geographical areas as well as applications. Small sequencers form the basis of SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis. Several marketing strategies have been outlined.



The report includes profiles of 149 companies involved in sequencing and their 173 collaborations. The report text is supplemented by 42 tables, 25 figures, and 500 selected references to the literature.



The report includes information on the following:

DNA Sequencing Technologies

Role of Bioinformatics in Sequencing

Comparative Analysis of Sequencing Technologies

Research Applications of Sequencing

Applications of Sequencing in Healthcare

Applications of Sequencing in Oncology

Sequencing in Genetic Disorders

Sequencing in Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders

Applications of sequencings in infections

Role of Sequencing in Personalized Medicine

Current Status & Future Prospects

Markets for Sequencers

Companies Involved in Sequencers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. DNA Sequencing Technologies

3. Role of Bioinformatics in Sequencing

4. Comparative Analysis of Sequencing Technologies

5. Sequencing for Research

6. Applications of Sequencing in Healthcare

7. Applications of Sequencing in Oncology

8. Sequencing in Genetic Disorders

9. Sequencing in Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders

10. Applications of sequencings in infections

11. Role of Sequencing in Personalized Medicine

12. Current Status and Future Prospects

13. Markets for Sequencing

14. Companies Involved in Sequencing

15. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0m9pw



Source: Jain PharmaBiotech

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

