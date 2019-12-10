Global Docker Monitoring Market Forecast to 2024 - Infusion of Analytics and Ml Technologies to Enhance the Capabilities of the Docker Monitoring Solution

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Docker Monitoring Market by Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, eCommerce and Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global docker monitoring market size to grow from USD 217 million in 2019 to USD 993 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.6%



The docker monitoring industry is growing rapidly owing to factors, such as monitoring the health status of docker containers to avoid system outages and optimizing application performance across the dynamic container environment. However, complex docker container security solutions are expected to limit the growth of the market.



To speed development, companies are increasingly adopting the docker technology as it enables enterprises to build, share, and run applications in cloud, bare metal servers, and Virtual Machines (VMs). The need for achieving complete visibility into containers' and enclosed applications' performance is driving development teams and Information Technology (IT) professionals to adopt docker monitoring solutions.



Docker monitoring solutions collect various system resources, and container and application metrics, including CPU utilization, network and storage usage, and cluster and container status, to monitor vulnerability counts inside dockerized environments.



They enable automated flow and dependency mapping across applications, and the performance measurement of containers and container applications in the distributed microservices architecture, without the need to modify docker images. As docker monitoring has eased the monitoring process of docker environments, its application and developments have increased across regions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 North America: Market By Industry Vertical and Country

4.3 Docker Monitoring Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Monitoring Health Status of Docker Containers to Avoid System Outages

5.2.1.2 Demand for Optimizing Application Performance Across a Dynamic Container Environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex Docker Container Security

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Multi-Cloud Among Enterprises

5.2.3.1.1 High Percentage of Enterprises Have a Multi-Cloud Strategy

5.2.3.2 Infusion of Analytics and Ml Technologies to Enhance the Capabilities of the Docker Monitoring Solution

5.2.3.2.1 Growing Demand for Analytics Among Companies to Drive the Adoption of Docker Monitoring Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Scarcity of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.1.1 GAP in Skills as One of the Prevalent Issues in Docker Monitoring Market

5.2.4.2 Issue of Docker Container Sprawl

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Case 1: Dependency Mapping of Docker Container Components and Unified Analysis of Container Activity to Eliminate Container Issues

5.3.2 Case 2: Monitoring Servers and Services Contained in a Docker Architecture to Identify and Resolve Complex Production Issues

5.3.3 Case 3: Instrumenting and Monitoring Applications to Streamline Container and Application Efficiency



6 Docker Monitoring Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Growing Need Among Enterprises to Monitor Application - Performance and Avoid System Outages to Drive Adoption of Docker Monitoring Solution in Global Market

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Integration and Implementation

6.3.1.1 Need for Seamless Integration With Existing Docker Containers and Enclosed Microservices to Drive Demand for Integration and Implementation Services

6.3.2 Consulting

6.3.2.1 Assessing Business and It Requirements for Selecting Right Docker Monitoring Solution to Drive Demand for Consulting Services

6.3.3 Training and Support

6.3.3.1 Need for Acquainting Users With Necessary Updates and Removing Knowledge GAPs to Drive Adoption of Training and Support Services



7 Docker Monitoring Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Growing Need to Monitor and Improve Application Performance to Offer Enhanced Customer Experience to Fuel Growth of Market in Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Rising Awareness of Benefits of Docker Monitoring Solutions to Boost the Market Growth in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Docker Monitoring Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Need for Preserving Data Security and Control Driving Adoption of On-Premises Docker Monitoring Solutions

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Speed and Scalability Benefits to Boost Adoption of Cloud-Based Docker Monitoring Solutions



9 Docker Monitoring Market By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 IT and Telecom

9.2.1 Distributed Processes and Abrupt Requirements to Drive Growth of Market in IT and Telecom Industry Vertical

9.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3.1 Compliance and Regulatory Requirements to Drive Adoption of Docker Monitoring Solutions Among BFSI Organizations

9.4 Ecommerce and Retail

9.4.1 Need for Real-Time Monitoring of Docker Containers to Improve Application Performance for Enhancing Customer Experience to Drive Growth of Docker Monitoring Market

9.5 Media and Entertainment

9.5.1 Ensuring Readiness of Docker Containers to Quickly Serve User Service Requests Driving Growth of Market in the Media and Entertainment Industry Vertical

9.6 Travel and Hospitality

9.6.1 Monitoring Health Status of Docker Containers for Enhancing Customer Satisfaction With Fast Service Delivery to Boost the Market Growth in Travel and Hospitality Industry Vertical

9.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.7.1 Improving Effectivity of Docker Containers to Ensure Quality Patient Care to Drive Adoption of Docker Monitoring Solutions Among Healthcare and Life Sciences Companies

9.8 Others



10 Docker Monitoring Market By Region

Company Profiles



AppDynamics

BMC Software

Broadcom

Centreon

Datadog

Dynatrace

IBM

Instana

ManageEngine (ZOHO)

Micro Focus

Microsoft

New Relic

Oracle

Riverbed Technology

ScienceLogic

SolarWinds

Splunk

Sumo Logic

Sysdig

Wavefront (By VMware)

