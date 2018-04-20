Global Dog and Cat Food Market 2018-2022: Increasing Innovations in Packaging & Rise in Strategic Alliances

The Global Dog and Cat Food Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2018-2022.

Global dog and cat food market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of the important trends in the market is the increasing innovations in packaging. In the modern era, the packaging is a major aspect of brand marketing and is a brand creation enabler in the fragmented pet food market. The attention span of products is shrinking. This is because the customers are continuously bombarded with online advertisements and email marketing. To capture the attention and imagination of a pet owner, the packaging needs to be intelligently designed so that it stands out in the crowd and is sustainable. A nicely designed and natural-looking packaging is more prone to the attention of the customers.

According to the report, one of the key growth drivers of the market is the increasing humanization of pets within a family. Humanization refers to the treatment of pets like a member of the family. With the increasing advent of the new-age millennials, the practice of keeping pets for functional purposes is decreasing. Instead, pets are increasingly becoming a part of the daily routine of urban families. For example, nowadays, most of the people do not expect their dogs to sleep outside the house and protect them. They can now sleep alongside the owner.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing instances of cat and dog allergies among pet owners. Many individuals are sensitive to dog dander, saliva, and urine, which can cause abnormal reactions to their immune system. Dog allergies can cause swelling and itching in the membrane of the nose or around the eye, redness of the skin, rash, coughing, or even asthma attack.

Key Market Trends



Rise in the demand for freeze-dried dog and cat food

Increasing innovations in packaging

Rise in strategic alliances

Growing demand for organic cat and dog food

Rising focus on personalized nutrition in cat and dog food and the transparency regarding the sourcing and processing of pet food ingredients

Key vendors

Colgate-Palmolive

General Mills

Mars

Neste

The J.M. Smucker Company

