Global Dog Food Market Outlook to 2028 - Top Trends Influencing Healthier, Sustainable Growth in the Dog Food Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dog Food Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dog food market has been experiencing robust growth, driven by a convergence of factors. The humanization of pets has led to a demand for premium and healthier dog food options, as pet owners view their dogs as integral family members.

Moreover, the rising number of pet owners, particularly dog owners, has significantly contributed to the market's expansion. Urbanization and changing lifestyles have spurred a preference for smaller dog breeds and apartment-friendly pets, leading to specialized dog food products tailored to their needs.



E-commerce and online retail have played a pivotal role in making pet food more accessible, providing convenience and a wide array of products. Product innovations promoting health benefits, such as joint health and weight management, have further fueled market growth. Additionally, veterinary-recommended diets have gained prominence among pet owners seeking tailored nutritional solutions.

The premiumization of dog food with natural and organic ingredients has captured the attention of discerning customers. As the pet population rises in emerging markets, dog food manufacturers have ventured into new geographies for increased sales. Health and wellness trends have also impacted the market, with a focus on nutrition and condition-specific diets.

Furthermore, pet food subscription services have flourished, ensuring regular and hassle-free deliveries while fostering customer loyalty. The dog food market's future growth prospects remain promising, subject to continuous market dynamics and emerging trends.



Global Dog Food Market Analysis

Increasing availability of organic products in a variety of flavors and the inclusion of essential ingredients such as probiotics and antioxidants are factors that are likely to induce a positive impact on the global market growth.

On the other hand, low product penetration owing to its slightly high price may restrain the organic segment growth in the coming years as each and every household would not be able to purchase high priced products.

The market value chain is characterized by the presence of raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users. The raw materials which are used for the production include meat, meat byproducts, cereals, grains, and specialty proteins derived from animals, palatants, flavors & sweeteners, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes among others.

Dog pet type dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 41% in the year 2022. This is attributed to the growing adoption of dogs as a household pet and rising household expenditure towards healthy dog food due to increase in concerns of the owners about their dog health.

Key Trends by Market Segment:





By Type of Dog Food: Dry dog food, commonly referred to as kibble, is the prevailing choice of nourishment for dogs globally. Its widespread popularity can be attributed to various factors, such as its convenience, cost-effectiveness, positive impact on dental health, and extended shelf life.

By Geography: North America Dominates the Petfood market. Being the largest pet food market in North America , the United States pet food market's growth is attributed to the increase in pet ownership.

, pet food market's growth is attributed to the increase in pet ownership. According to the 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 67% of US households (about 85 million families) own a pet, the maximum being dogs.

High pitched economies of Taiwan , Malaysia , Singapore and Indonesia are the rapidly emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The high education levels and modern infrastructure facilities in these countries and the affluent status and companionship offered by owning a pet is an important driver for the industry.

Future Outlook:



The future outlook of the global dog food market appears promising and dynamic, driven by several factors. The continued humanization of pets and the rising trend of pet ownership are expected to fuel the demand for premium and specialized dog food products, focusing on health, nutrition, and overall well-being.



As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact, the demand for plant-based and alternative protein sources in dog food is likely to grow. Personalization and customization will also play a significant role, with pet owners seeking tailored diets to cater to their dogs' individual needs.



Additionally, technological advancements and innovations in pet food manufacturing and distribution are expected to streamline the industry further. E-commerce will continue to be a significant distribution channel, enabling both established companies and emerging players to reach a wider global audience. The future of the global dog food market is characterized by ever-evolving trends, expanding product portfolios, and a strong focus on sustainability, offering ample opportunities for growth and innovation in the years to come.

Companies Profiled

Colgate Palmolive (Hill's Pet Nutrition)

General Mills

Mars Incorporated ( Virginia , U.S.)

, U.S.) Nestle S.A. ( Vevey, Switzerland )

) The J.M. Smucker Company ( Ohio , U.S.)

, U.S.) Diamond Pet Foods ( Missouri , U.S.)

, U.S.) Heristo AG (Osnabruck, Germany )

) Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH (Bretten, Germany )

) Merrick Pet Care, Inc. ( Texas , U.S.)

, U.S.) WellPet LLC ( Massachusetts , U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



3. Global Dog Food Market Size, 2017 - 2022



4. Global Dog Food Market Segmentation

4.1 By Sales Channel, 2022

4.2 By Food Type, 2022

4.3 By Regional Split (North/East/West/South/Central), 2022



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

5.3 Company Profiles - (Top 5 - 7 Major Players)



6. Global Dog Food Future Market Size, 2022 - 2028



7. Global Dog Food Future Market Segmentation

7.1 By Sales Channel, 2028

7.2 By Food Type, 2028

7.3 By Regional Split (North/East/West/South/Central), 2028





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hld4zh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets