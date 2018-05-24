Global Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market 2018-2023 by Deployment Type, End-User , End-Use Vertical & Region

The global DNS firewall market is expected to grow from USD 90.5 million in 2018 to USD 169.7 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The extreme vulnerability of DNS to malware and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) intrusions is one of the factors expected to drive the market. However, the Information Technology (IT) security budget concerns may act as the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the DNS firewall market size based on deployment types, end- users, end- use verticals, and regions. the virtual appliance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to solutions running on the Windows Operating System (OS) for creating a virtual environment that resembles a completely separate computing environment. Hence, DNS firewall services provided by virtual appliances are equivalent to the security offered by hardware appliances.

DNS providers are expected to be the fastest growing end- users segment in this market, as DNS hosts run DNS servers, which are further used and integrated by domain name registrars, website hosts, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

The BFSI end-use vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as Organizations in this end-use vertical need security of products and services that can protect their employees, customers, assets, offices, branches, and operations. New and improved financial products and services are frequently introduced by vendors to enhance their business operations and expand the customer base, making the BFSI end-use vertical a lucrative target for fraudsters.

The DNS firewall market is segmented into 5 major regions, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period, as most of the enterprises in this region have already deployed DNS firewall, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



However, the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the market. This is attributed to the presence of diverse internet subscribers in several APAC countries, advancement of end-use verticals, and the increasing deployment of data centers and cloud infrastructure in this region.

The major vendors in the DNS firewall market include Cloudflare (US), BlueCat (Canada), Infoblox (US), EfficientIP (France), EonScope (US), Nominum (US), Cisco (US), F5 Networks (US), VeriSign (US), SWITCH (Switzerland), eSentire (Canada), ThreatSTOP (US), Constellix (US), and Verigio Communications (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the DNS Firewall Market

4.2 Market Share of Top 3 End-Use Verticals and Regions

4.3 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 DNS Threats

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Extreme Vulnerability of the DNS to Malware and APT Intrusions

5.3.1.2 Increasing Proliferation of Web Applications

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Adoption of Utm Solutions in Enterprises

5.3.2.2 IT Security Budget Concerns

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Evolution of Virtualization, Resulting in the Growth of Virtual DNS

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Competent Security Professionals



6 DNS Firewall Market, By Deployment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Premises

6.3 Cloud

6.4 Virtual Appliance



7 DNS Firewall Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 DNS Providers

7.3 Domain Name Registrars

7.4 Service Providers

7.5 Website Hosts

7.6 Enterprises



8 DNS Firewall Market, By End-Use Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.3 Telecom and IT

8.4 Media, Entertainment, and Gaming

8.5 Retail and Ecommerce

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Government

8.8 Education

8.9 Others



9 DNS Firewall Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Situations and Trends



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Cisco

11.3 Infoblox

11.4 VeriSign

11.5 BlueCat

11.6 Nominum

11.7 Cloudflare

11.8 SWITCH

11.9 eSentire

11.10 EfficientIP

11.11 EonScope

11.12 F5 Networks

11.13 ThreatSTOP

11.14 Constellix

11.15 Verigio Communications



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h3mll9/global_domain?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-domain-name-system-dns-firewall-market-2018-2023-by-deployment-type-end-user--end-use-vertical--region-300654298.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

