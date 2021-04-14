Global Domestic Water Purification Technological Advancements Market Report 2020: Technology Convergence to Reshape the Industry - US Patent Office Has the Most Number of Patent Publications

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technological Advancements in Domestic Water Purification" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to United Nations, around 2.2 billion people globally lack proper access to safe water services and another 2 billion people live in countries witnessing high water stress resulting in considerable number of fatalities due to water borne diseases, inadequate water purification, and lack of hygiene.

Improving water utilities, and enhancing water purification technologies is the need of the hour which results in a positive impact on human health.

Additionally, selection of the most efficient water purification system is very important as the water quality characteristics changes with the water source available in the respected locality and a 'one-size-fits-all' solution for domestic water purification cannot be adopted across the globe.

Therefore, selection of an efficient domestic water purification system warrants the immediate need to increase focus on low cost and energy efficient water purification technologies to supply freshwater and reduce the negative impacts of waterborne diseases on human health and environment.



With membrane and UV radiation based water purification systems holding the lion's share of the global domestic water purification market (i.e. up to 90 %), researchers and stakeholders believe that technological advancements facilitating membrane permeability and high conversion is required for more adoption of these technologies even in remote locations.

Innovations which facilitates the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning and smart sensors is also necessary to increase performance efficiency and to enhance the market growth of domestic water purifiers.



The study deeply illustrates the following:

Emerging Domestic Water Purification - overview and current technology trends

Factors driving adoption and development of water purification

Key properties, research and development (R&D) activities

IP Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Domestic Water Purification Industry

1.4 About The Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Research Process and Methodology



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1 Overview of Domestic Water Purification

2.2 Water Purification Working Processes

2.3 Selection of an Efficient Water Purification System

2.4 Overview of Membrane Filtration

2.5 Overview of UV-based Purification



Chapter 3: Companies to Action

3.1 Bluewater Sweden AB

3.1 Superior Osmosis Purifier

3.2 New Millennium Concepts Ltd.

3.2 Gravity-fed Purifier

3.3 Somany Home Innovations Ltd.

3.3 IoT Equipped RO+UV Purifier

3.4 Panasonic Corporation

3.4 Point of Entry System

3.5 AquiSense Technologies

3.5 UV-C LED Purifier



Chapter 4: IP Landscape Analysis

4.1 The US Patent Office Has the Most Number of Patent Publications

4.2 Toray, Evoqua, & Xyleco Have Led Patenting Activities Across the Globe



Chapter 5: Growth Opportunities

5.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Disruptive Technologies for Water Purification Methods, 2020

5.2 Growth Opportunity 2: R&D Partnerships to Increase Access to the Products and Technologies Portfolio, 2020

5.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Convergence to Reshape the Industry, 2020

Companies Mentioned

AquiSense Technologies

Bluewater Sweden AB

New Millennium Concepts Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Somany Home Innovations Ltd.

Toray

Evoqua

Xyleco

