Global Downstream Processing Market Research Report 2023-2030: Single-Use Technologies Set to Transform Downstream Processing for Small-Volume, High-Potency Drugs

The global downstream processing market size is expected to reach USD 94.79 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.84% from 2023 to 2030

In recent years, the landscape of biologic drug development has witnessed a significant transformation in capacity requirements. The shift from manufacturing high-volume products to smaller, high-potency counterparts has opened up exciting opportunities for single-use technologies.

Notably, the surge in downstream processing techniques' adoption for COVID-19 vaccine development has played a pivotal role in propelling market growth. The utilization of small-scale, single-use systems for both process development and downstream processing has already gained substantial traction.

Anticipate evolutionary changes within the realm of single-use technologies tailored for the production of small-volume, highly-potent drugs. Noteworthy advancements in this field include the development of novel film chemistries, closed systems, the integration of automation in clinical-scale single-use systems, and the incorporation of smart sensors.

The growing applications of downstream processing in the biopharmaceutical production sphere are poised to usher in new growth prospects for the market. This trend has also stimulated increased strategic collaborations and developments within the industry. For instance, in February 2021, Evozyne, LLC joined forces with a leading rare disorders drug manufacturer to produce and market novel biopharmaceuticals with a focus on immune modulation.

Key industry players are directing investments toward bioprocessing for COVID-19 vaccines and therapies to enhance their market presence. A prime example of this commitment is the partnership forged in May 2022 between Lonza and ALSA Ventures, which aims to provide comprehensive development and manufacturing services to biotech firms.

Additionally, Lonza's introduction of Titanium Dioxide-free white hard gelatin capsules to its Capsugel Capsule Line in May 2022 underscores their dedication to innovation and product enhancement. Furthermore, Repligen's acquisition of BioFlex Solutions in December 2021 has strengthened their single-use fluid management product line while simplifying their supply chain, thereby enhancing their overall system offerings.

The global downstream processing market is gearing up for a transformative journey, marked by innovation, strategic collaborations, and substantial growth prospects in the years to come.

Downstream Processing Market Report Highlights

The chromatography systems segment dominated the market for downstream processing and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.29% in 2022

The advent of single-use chromatography systems that bring an 80.0% reduction of the use of water and chemicals for buffer has further increased the adoption of chromatography for downstream processing of bio-therapeutics

Filters are anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. Efforts undertaken by the key players to develop intelligent membranes for purification & separation is fuelling the market growth

Purification by chromatography accounted for the largest revenue share as it can be employed across all steps of a downstream process. The technique is also crucial in bioprocessing to obtain pure biologics

The antibiotic production segment dominated the market for downstream processing and generated the largest revenue share of 32.48% in 2022 owing to the wide applications of antibiotics for the treatment of several disorders.

A rise in occurrences of antibiotic resistance also propels the industrial-scale development of novel antibiotic candidates

North America dominated the market for downstream processing with the largest revenue share of 34.57% in 2022 owing to government support for promoting bioprocess technologies, rising medical expenditure, and developed healthcare infrastructure.

