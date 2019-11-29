Global Doxorubicin Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 - Key Players are Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Doxorubicin Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Doxorubicin is majorly driven by the rising cases of cancer across the globe.



As per the statistics provided by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), 1,762,450 new cancer cases and 606,880 cancer deaths are estimated for the year 2019. During the year 2018, the new cancer cases were around 1,735,350. The incidence of cancer given by the NCI is around 439.2 per 100,000 individuals per year.



Along with that, the mortality due to cancer is also on the rise and it is around 196.8 per 100,000 men and 139.6 per 100,000 women. During the year 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer and 1,790 were died due to the same.



However, in the year 2016, 15.5 million people were survived from cancer in the United States and this number is expected to reach up to 20.3 million by 2026. This indicates that due to the available treatment options, mortality due to the disease is being prevented and the same trend will be seen in the coming future.



Key Market Trends



Breast Cancer is Believed to Witness Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period



Despite the fact that Doxorubicin is used to treat several types of cancers, the most common cancer that can be treated with the same is Breast Cancer. Cancer has become the leading cause of death across the globe and there were around 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO).



According to WHO, the number of cases of Breast Cancer that were found in the year 2018 was around 2.09 million which is similar to that of lung cancer cases for that year. American Cancer Institute has stated that Doxorubicin is used during the advanced breast cancer treatment as a chemo drug. It is observed that currently, 3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer are there in the United States. Due to the rising burden of disease, a large number of people are going for the treatment which is ultimately helping the market studied to grow. Therefore, it is estimated that breast cancer segment will show rapid growth over the forecast period.



North America to Dominate the Market



North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The growing number of cancer cases and subsequently increasing usage of the doxorubicin in mono and combination chemotherapies are going to impact the market. Moreover, the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and partnerships for clinical trials with technologically advanced doxorubicin formulations is one of the crucial factors driving the market in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The market for Doxorubicin consists of the few players which are big pharmaceutical companies. Some of the major players of the market include Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson among others. With the growing focus on cancer reduction across the globe, more pharmaceutical companies are expected to penetrate the market in the coming future.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Companies Manufacturing Doxorubicin

4.2.2 Rising Application of Doxorubicin in Cancer Treatment

4.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Across the Globe

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects Associated with Doxorubicin

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Formulation

5.1.1 Lyophilized Powder

5.1.2 Doxorubicin Injection

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Bladder Cancer

5.2.2 Kaposi Sarcoma

5.2.3 Leukemia

5.2.4 Lymphoma

5.2.5 Breast cancer

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacy

5.3.2 Retail Pharmacy

5.3.3 Online Pharmacy

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cadila Pharmaceuticals

6.1.2 Cipla Inc.

6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.4 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.5 SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

6.1.6 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



