Global Doxorubicin Strategic Analysis Report 2023: A $1.7 Billion Market by 2030 from $1.1 Billion in 2022 - US Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Doxorubicin: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Doxorubicin Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Doxorubicin estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Breast Cancer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$374.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lung Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $443.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Doxorubicin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$443.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$145 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$125 Million by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Doxorubicin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Cancer - An Insight
  • Cancer Treatment
  • Chemotherapy: An Overview
  • An Introduction to Doxorubicin
  • COVID-19 Impact on Global Doxorubicin Market
  • GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
  • Global Doxorubicin Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
  • US Dominates the Doxorubicin Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
  • Breast Cancer Constitutes the Largest Application for Doxorubicin
  • Competition
  • New Entrants Seek Opportunities
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Cancer Incidence to Drive Market Growth
  • Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
  • Liposomal Delivery Systems Offer Significant Benefits
  • A Review of Liposomal-Doxorubicin Preparations
  • DOX Hydrochloride
  • Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
  • Market to Gain from Rise in Number of Breast Cancer Cases
  • Select Doxorubicin Phase IV and Phase III Completed Clinical Trials for Breast Cancer with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
  • Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the Demand for Doxorubicin
  • Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries
  • Lymphoma, Leukemia, Bladder Cancer, & Kaposi Sarcoma: Other Major Growth Areas
  • Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives the Doxorubicin Demand
  • Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
  • A Netherland's Based Research Team Suggests a Variant of Doxorubicin can be Made more Effective without the Heart Damage Side Effect (2020) (The Netherlands)
  • Researchers Develop Non-Toxic and Precise Nanoscale Technology for Oncology Drug Delivery
  • Studies Show Positive Effect of Quantum Dot Enabled Doxorubicin Delivery in Lung Cancer Treatment
  • Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product Differentiation
  • Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of Doxorucibin
  • Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 59 Featured) 

  • Accord Healthcare Ireland Ltd
  • Cadila Healthcare Limited
  • Changzhou Kinyond Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
  • Cipla, Limited
  • Hikma Thymoorgan Pharmazie GmbH
  • Janssen-Cilag Pty Limited
  • Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.
  • MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.
  • Novartis International AG
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
  • Synbias Pharma AG
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • TTY Biopharm Company Limited

