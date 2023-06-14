Global Doxorubicin Strategic Analysis Report 2023: A $1.7 Billion Market by 2030 from $1.1 Billion in 2022 - US Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

14 Jun, 2023, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Doxorubicin: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Doxorubicin Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Doxorubicin estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Breast Cancer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$374.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lung Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $443.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Doxorubicin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$443.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$145 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$125 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Doxorubicin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Cancer - An Insight
- Cancer Treatment
- Chemotherapy: An Overview
- An Introduction to Doxorubicin
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Doxorubicin Market
- GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Doxorubicin Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
- US Dominates the Doxorubicin Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- Breast Cancer Constitutes the Largest Application for Doxorubicin
- Competition
- New Entrants Seek Opportunities
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Cancer Incidence to Drive Market Growth
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Liposomal Delivery Systems Offer Significant Benefits
- A Review of Liposomal-Doxorubicin Preparations
- DOX Hydrochloride
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
- Market to Gain from Rise in Number of Breast Cancer Cases
- Select Doxorubicin Phase IV and Phase III Completed Clinical Trials for Breast Cancer with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
- Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the Demand for Doxorubicin
- Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries
- Lymphoma, Leukemia, Bladder Cancer, & Kaposi Sarcoma: Other Major Growth Areas
- Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives the Doxorubicin Demand
- Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
- A Netherland's Based Research Team Suggests a Variant of Doxorubicin can be Made more Effective without the Heart Damage Side Effect (2020) (The Netherlands)
- Researchers Develop Non-Toxic and Precise Nanoscale Technology for Oncology Drug Delivery
- Studies Show Positive Effect of Quantum Dot Enabled Doxorubicin Delivery in Lung Cancer Treatment
- Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product Differentiation
- Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of Doxorucibin
- Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 59 Featured)
- Accord Healthcare Ireland Ltd
- Cadila Healthcare Limited
- Changzhou Kinyond Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Cipla, Limited
- Hikma Thymoorgan Pharmazie GmbH
- Janssen-Cilag Pty Limited
- Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.
- MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Synbias Pharma AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- TTY Biopharm Company Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fs2dx1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article